Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV men’s basketball game

San Diego State heads to Las Vegas for its final regular-season matchup against the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in yet another Mountain West farewell.

The first-place Aztecs (13-5, 7-1 MW) have been set as 5.5-point favorites against the Runnin’ Rebels (10-8, 5-2), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 149.5 points. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center and the game will air on CBS.

This is another rivalry that will go by the wayside when SDSU jumps to the reconfigured Pac-12 next season, along with current MW foes Boise State, Utah State, Fresno State and Colorado State. UNLV is among the teams that will remain behind.

The Aztecs are coming off a gut-wrenching 70-69 loss at Grand Canyon, which snapped their seven-game winning streak and was their first MW defeat this season.

The Aztecs remain atop the MW standings, though, as they are the only one-loss team. They have won 10 of 12 games.

The Aztecs will be back at Thomas & Mack in March for the MW tournament. Although the Aztecs are back in the picture for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, they can assure themselves of a sixth straight trip to March Madness.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW while the Runnin’ Rebels were picked to finish sixth in the 12-team league.

UNLV has won three straight, including a 10-point win at Utah State, the Aggies’ second straight loss.

The series

The Aztecs and Rebels are meeting for the 85th time overall and 48th time on UNLV’s home floor. SDSU leads the series 44-40, which includes a 22-18 mark at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Aztecs are 23-4 in their last 27 overall against UNLV and 14-3 in its last 17 games at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. UNLV on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 13-5 overall and 7-10 ATS

- UNLV is 10-6 overall and 9-8 ATS

San Diego State vs. UNLV betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -5.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 149.5 (-115)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-255), UNLV (+205)

Game time: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

