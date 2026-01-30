Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State men’s basketball game

San Diego State heads back on the road to face Utah State in a first-place showdown between Mountain West teams that will move into the Pac-12 Conference next season.

The Aztecs (15-5, 9-1 MW) have been set as 4.5-point underdogs against the Aggies (17-3, 8-2) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 148.5 points. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. PT at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will air on CBS.

First-place battle aside, this is another rivalry that will continue when the teams move into the reconfigured Pac-12 next season, along with Boise State, Colorado State and Fresno State. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, as well as fellow newcomers Gonzaga and Texas State.

The Aztecs have been in sole possession of first place for two weeks. Utah State and New Mexico are tied for second place, one game back.

This would be a Quad 1 victory for the Aztecs, which would help strengthen their chances of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament if they don’t win the MW tournament and the accompanying automatic bid.

San Diego State Aztecs men's basketball. | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Aggies were picked to finish second in the 12-team league.

SDSU has won 12 of its last 14 games, including nine of 10 since a double-digit loss to No. 1 Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.

Utah State has won two straight since a two-game losing streak cost it both the MW lead and a spot in The Associated Press Top 25.

The series

The Aztecs and Aggies are meeting for the 33rd time overall and 13th time on Utah State’s home floor. SDSU leads the series 20-12 but is just 5-7 in Logan, which sits at about 4,500 feet elevation. SDSU is 5-6 at USU in the MW era and eight of those games have been decided by 10 points or less since 2013-14.

The Aggies are backed by a loud student section known as The HURD, which can make for a tough atmosphere for visitors to the 10,270-seat arena.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Utah State on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 15-5 overall and 9-10 ATS

- Utah State is 17-3 overall and 9-10 ATS

San Diego State vs. Utah State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State +4.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 148.5 (-115)

Moneyline: San Diego State (+188), Utah State (-230)

Game time: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

