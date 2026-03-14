Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State Mountain West Tournament championship game

The San Diego State Aztecs have made it to the Mountain West Tournament championship game, where they will face the top-seeded Utah State Aggies for the title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2-seeded Aztecs (22-10) have been set as 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 1 Aggies (27-6) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 145.5 points. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas and the game will air on CBS.

The winner will claim the MW’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

If the Aztecs lose, they’ll have to sweat out Selection Sunday to see if their resume recovered enough after a late-season swoon to receive an at-large bid.

“The Aztecs seemed to be sliding off the bubble with losses in four of their last six regular-season games, but they dispatched Colorado State to open the Mountain West tournament Thursday and then won an absolute nail-biter overnight Friday against bubble rival New Mexico, on BJ Davis' go-ahead layup with just two seconds remaining,” ESPN’s Neil Paine wrote Saturday morning.

“The game almost certainly eliminated the Lobos, so now the question is whether SDSU can be the MWC's second bid to the tourney. Its consensus at-large chances are still just 42%, so the models aren't sure yet, but the Aztecs rank 45th nationally on the résumé list and the Mountain West hasn't sent fewer than three teams to the NCAA tournament in five seasons. The easiest way in is to beat Utah State in the championship game to render the question irrelevant.”

The big picture

Davis’ layup with 2.1 seconds left gave the Aztecs a thrilling 64-62 win against the Lobos in the semifinals, which was the final game between the longtime rivals before they go their separate ways next season.

Utah State advanced to the title game by beating Nevada 79-66.

The Aztecs and Aggies split the regular-season series, with each team winning on its home court.

SDSU routed the Aggies 89-72 at Viejas Arena on Feb. 25, which was the Aztecs’ only win in a five-game stretch that seriously damaged their NCAA Tournament resume.

The Aggies won three of the six major MW awards: Jerrod Calhoun was named the Steve Fisher Coach of the Year, while junior guard Mason Falslev was selected as the Player of the Year and junior forward Karson Templin was recognized as Sixth Man of the Year.

Notably, the final game in the current MW configuration will be decided by two teams headed to the new-look Pac-12 next season. The Aztecs and Aggies will be joined by Boise State, Colorado State and Fresno State in leaving the MW.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 22-10 overall and 14-17 ATS

- Utah State is 27-6 overall and 14-18 ATS

San Diego State vs. Utah State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State +1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 145.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (+102), Utah State (-122)

Game time: Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.