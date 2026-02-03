Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Wyoming men’s basketball game

San Diego State has to shake off a tough loss at Utah State that cost it sole possession of the Mountain West lead and focus on facing struggling Wyoming, which will visit Viejas Arena on Tuesday night for the final time as a conference rival.

If it helps, SDSU has beaten the Cowboys 17 straight times on Steve Fisher Court.

The Aztecs (15-6, 9-2 MW) have been set as 11.5-point favorites against the Cowboys (13-9, 4-7) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 141.5 points. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The 71-66 loss at Logan dropped the Aztecs into a three-way tie atop the standings with the Aggies and New Mexico.

The Aztecs won 74-57 at Wyoming on Jan. 14. This will be the final regular-season meeting between the long-time rivals. SDSU, Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State are moving into the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season while the Cowboys will be among the teams staying behind.

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title and the Cowboys were picked ninth in the 12-team league.

Saturday’s loss was just the second in 11 games for SDSU.

The Pokes have lost five of seven.

The series

The Aztecs and Cowboys are meeting for the 96th time overall, the 45th time in San Diego and the 26th time on Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena.

SDSU leads the series 54-41, including 20-5 at Viejas Arena. San Diego State has won 14 straight overall against the Cowboys and 17 straight on Steve Fisher Court.

Odds are good for an SDSU bounceback win. They have lost back-to-back games just nine times under Brian Dutcher and in five of those instances the next opponent was nationally ranked.

In Dutcher’s nine seasons, SDSU is 51-11 in games following a loss. If the next game following a loss is a home game, the Aztecs are 36-2.

Notable trends

- Wyoming is is 13-9 overall and 8-13 ATS

- San Diego State is 15-6 overall and 10-10 ATS

San Diego State vs. Wyoming betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -11.5 (-880)

Over/Under: 141.5 (-105)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-880), Wyoming (+580)

Game time: Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

