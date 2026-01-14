Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Wyoming men's basketball game

San Diego State’s farewell tour of the Mountain West includes a place the Aztecs are glad they’ll never have to visit again — Laramie, Wyoming.

The Aztecs (11-4, 5-0 MW) have been set as 2.5-point favorites against the Wyoming Cowboys (11-5, 2-3), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 149.5 points. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. PT Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs have won five straight and are looking to keep pace with Utah State atop the MW.

The Aztecs and Aggies are moving into the new-look Pac-12 after this season, along with fellow MW rivals Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State.

The Cowboys, who will remain in the MW, have lost three of five, including a 92-83 setback at Nevada on Saturday.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Cowboys were picked to finish ninth in the 12-team league.

Nov 30, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Gavin Gores (11) slam dunks the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Because of its weak showing against marquee teams during the non-conference schedule, San Diego State pretty much has to bank on winning the MW tournament to claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU is 66th in the NCAA NET Rankings, while Wyoming is 88th. The NET Rankings are used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness.

Guard BJ Davis leads the Aztecs in scoring at 12.1 points per game without the benefit of a start. Among those who have played no more than 333 minutes without a start, Davis ranks No. 9 in the nation in points per game off the bench.

The series

The Aztecs have won 13 straight against the Cowboys and lead the overall series 53-41. That includes a 14-23 record at Arena-Auditorium and 14-27 overall in Laramie.

The Aztecs are 6-1 in their last seven games in Laramie and 12-10 in the A-A in the MW era, where wins are by 10.7 points and losses by 10 points in that timeframe

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Wyoming on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 11-4 overall and 6-8 ATS

- Wyoming is 11-5 overall and 7-8 ATS

San Diego State vs. Wyoming betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -2.5 (-106)

Over/Under: 149.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-150), Wyoming (+125)

Game time: Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS