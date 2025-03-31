Report: Fresno State transfer Elijah Price contacted by San Diego State
The college basketball transfer portal has been open for a week and names across the country continue to fly in.
San Diego State appears to add at least four players in this year’s transfer portal. The Aztecs have lost four players to the portal since it opened including starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath. Miles Byrd, San Diego State’s second leading scorer this season, has entered his name in the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, furthering the Aztecs’ need to improve the roster.
San Diego State also graduated forward Jared Coleman-Jones and guards Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari. Since the portal opened, San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher and staff have sifted through the available players to find the right fits to try and pursue. The most recent name to have emerged is a player the Aztecs have been familiar with both at the high school and college level.
Basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser of League Ready reports that San Diego State is one of several schools that has been in contact with Fresno State transfer forward Elijah Price. Houston, Oklahoma and Clemson are also in contact with Price in addition to Mountain West Conference schools Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State and UNLV.
“We've had pretty good success in the transfer portal,” San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher said following San Diego State’s elimination from this year’s NCAA tournament. “We were taking transfers before the portal existed. So, we've always been able to piece together four-year guys and then add pieces out of the transfer market and find a way to have a good team.”
Price graduated from St. Anthony High School in Long Beach as a two-time All-CIF selection for Saints, averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Saints. He then spent a season a Golden State Prep in Napa before enrolling at Drake. He redshirted his only season at Drake before transferring to Fresno State last offseason.
Price started all 32 games this past season for the Bulldogs, playing 31 minutes per game. He averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game. The versatile Price was second in the Mountain West in offensive rebounds, third in total rebounds, third in free throw attempts and fifth in blocks. Price and the Bulldogs played San Diego State twice this past season. He battled foul trouble in both games, finishing with 11 total points over the two contests. Price finished the season with 11 double doubles and could slot in alongside San Diego State’s returning frontcourt next season led by Miles Heide and Pharoah Compton.
