Report: Magoon Gwath considering return to San Diego State
According to Sam Kayser, a basketball recruiting analyst for League Ready, San Diego State transfer Magoon Gwath is still considering a return to the Aztecs.
Gwath has setup Zoom calls with Kentucky and Michigan, according to Kayser, as well as having been previously linked with Texas and Washington. Gwath telling Kayser that a return to San Diego State is still on the table is a major development for the Aztecs.
Head coach Brian Dutcher and staff continue to sort their way through the transfer portal in hopes of filling at least four spots on next year’s roster. Getting Gwath back in the mix, a player who’s ranked as the fourth-best center in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, would be a massive addition for next year’s team.
Last Tuesday, Dutcher was on the radio with“Jon & Jim” on 760 AM and was asked about players returning to their school after entering the portal.
“What percentage of players actually return to the school they leave once they put their name in the portal?” Dutcher said of the possibility. “I wouldn’t close the door. But the whole thing is, how long can you wait? Because the more you wait, the more you miss out on other players."
Gwath entered the college basketball transfer portal last Monday, seemingly ending his two-year run on San Diego State’s roster. An unranked recruit out of Veritas Prep in Garden Grove, California, Gwath was offered by San Diego State in June of 2023. He enrolled later that month and spent his first season on campus, redshirting and developing while dealing with a foot injury. Gwath jumped into the San Diego State starting lineup this season and quickly made his mark as one of the nation’s most unique players.
The Euless, Texas native started 26 games for San Diego State in his lone college season so far, missing five games late in the year after hyperextending his knee at Utah State. Following the regular season, Gwath was named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in addition to Freshman of the Year. He averaged nine points, five rebounds and three blocks per game, finishing second in the country in block percentage. Gwath also showcased his perimeter skills, knocking down 17 of his 45 attempts from three-point range, good for 38 percent. In a December victory at Fresno State, Gwath finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, knocking down three of four three-pointers.