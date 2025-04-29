Report: New Mexico among finalists for transfer guard
According to a tweet from CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein, transfer guard Deyton Albury has cut his list of schools to New Mexico and USC.
New Mexico head coach Eric Olen and staff are tasked with rebuilding the Lobos roster following the departure of head coach Richard Pitino. Pitino left to take the same position at Xavier following New Mexico’s loss to Michigan State in the NCAA tournament’s round of 32. Following Pitino’s exit, New Mexico lost nearly their entire roster led by reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Donovan Dent.
Dent announced his move to UCLA while Tru Washington (Miami), Braden Applehans (Drake), Filip Borovicanin (Xavier), Jovan Milicevic (Xavier) were among the most notable names to transfer out of New Mexico. Olen and staff have added eight commitments to the roster over the past month, most recently adding Luke Haupt (Point Loma Nazarene) and JT Rock (Iowa State) out of the transfer portal. The Lobos have added four others from the portal including Chris Howell (UC San Diego), Milos Vincentic (UC San Diego), Kevin Patton (USC) and Kallai Patton (USC). Junior college star Antonio Chol is also joining the group while high school recruits Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette have signed with New Mexico.
On the hunt for an experienced point guard, Deyton Albury is being heavily pursued by New Mexico. A transfer from Utah State with one season of eligibility remaining, Albury played in 34 games this past season for the Aggies while starting 23. He averaged eight points and two assists across 19 minutes per game while shooting 43 percent from three-point range. Albury spent the prior season at Queens in the Atlantic Sun, starting 28 games for the Royals. Albury led Queens in assists at four per game while also averaging 17 points and six rebounds.
A native of the Bahamas, Albury earned All-Atlantic Sun honors, also being named Atlantic Sun newcomer of the year during his junior season at Queens. He spent two seasons at Chipola Junior College in Florida, breaking out in his second season. He averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three assists per game, earning a spot on the Top 100 junior college basketball players list in 2023.
