Report: San Diego State contacts Montana transfer Malik Moore
San Diego State continues to maneuver the college basketball transfer portal on their way towards putting together a competitive roster in 2025-26 with hopes of reaching a sixth consecutive NCAA tournament.
The Aztecs have lost four players to the transfer portal since the end of the season last week including starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath. Additionally, San Diego State graduated three players who they brought in during last offseason in Jared Coleman-Jones, Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari. Redshirt sophomore Miles Byrd announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, further complicating the offseason as head coach Brian Dutcher and staff work to fill holes through the portal.
San Diego State is currently set to return three scholarship guards next season in BJ Davis, Taj DeGourville and Reese Waters. Davis started 31 games for San Diego State this season while DeGourville came off the bench 31 times. Waters was set to be San Diego State’s top returning scorer this season until a stress fracture in his foot led to him taking a medical redshirt. Acquiring multiple guards out of the college basketball transfer portal is likely high on Brian Dutcher’s wish list over the next month.
According to On3’s Jamie Shaw, San Diego State has reached out to Montana transfer guard Malik Moore. Moore played his high school basketball at Heritage Christian High School in Northridge, California, the same school as incoming Aztec recruit Tae Simmons. He battled injuries as a senior, averaging 13 points per game before enrolling at Pepperdine. He went on to spend two seasons with the Waves, averaging five points per game as a freshman and nine points per game as a sophomore. After a coaching change in Malibu, Moore entered the portal and spent this past season at Montana.
This season, Moore averaged 13 points per game while shooting 41 percent from three points range. Moore earned 2nd team All-Big Sky honors while playing 31 minutes per game. Over three collegiate seasons, he’s shooting 39 percent from three-point range, increasing his work load each year. Moore had multiple games with six three-pointers this season and made at least one in 26 of 30 games.
Jamie Shaw reports that fellow Mountain West Conference schools Boise State, Nevada and Utah State have also reached out to Moore in addition to power conference programs UCLA, Maryland and Georgia Tech. San Diego State continues to scour the board in hopes of building back their roster this offseason.
