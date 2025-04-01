Report: San Diego State contacts UCLA transfer guard Sebastian Mack
San Diego State continues to sort through the college basketball transfer portal in hopes of adding several players to their 2025-26 roster.
The Aztecs have lost starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath to the transfer portal while Miles Byrd tests the NBA Draft waters in the coming months with the option to return for his fourth season on campus. Head coach Brian Dutcher and staff checked off their first box when it comes to roster reconstruction with the commitment of Jeremiah Oden on Monday night.
Oden will be a sixth-year senior next season, who’s played in 119 games over four seasons. He played three seasons at Wyoming, giving San Diego State problems in his five games against them. Oden had 17 points twice against the Aztecs and scored 15 in another matchup, shooting 9-21 from three-point range over the five games. He played his fourth season at DePaul and spent this past year at Charlotte, missing the year with an injury. He’ll join an Aztec frontcourt that returns Miles Heide, Pharoah Compton, Thokbor Majak while adding freshman Tae Simmons.
According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, San Diego State is one of several schools that have contacted UCLA guard Sebastian Mack who has entered the college basketball transfer portal following two seasons with the Bruins. After losing Boyd and graduating Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari, San Diego State is likely on the look for at least two guards out of the portal this offseason.
Mack was a four-star recruit out of Coronado High School in Las Vegas in the 2023 class, ranked just outside of the top 50 nationally according to 247Sports. He immediately stepped in for the Bruins last season, starting 30 of the 33 games he played in. For the season, he averaged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. This season, Mack saw his numbers decline while seeing less time on the floor. He played in all 34 games, starting once while playing 21 minutes per game. He averaged 10 points per game while raising his shooting numbers across the board from his freshman season.
Mack’s consistent skill over his two seasons at UCLA was getting to the free throw line. He was sixth in the Pac-12 as a freshman in free throw attempts and ranked 20th in the Big 10 this season despite coming off the bench. Bass reports that San Diego State has joined Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida State and Tennessee in setting up a Zoom call with Mack in hopes of advancing their recruitment of the junior to-be.
