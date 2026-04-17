Report: San Diego State finalizing neutral-site game vs. BYU in renewal of former rivalry

Former conference rivals San Diego State and BYU are working to finalize an agreement to play a neutral-court game in the Palm Springs area, basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported Thursday night.

The game would be played on Dec. 19 at Acrisure Arena, an 11,000-seat arena that opened in 2022 in Palm Desert.

There is no indication when the game will be announced, but it’s the first known game for next season for the Aztecs, who will be looking to bounce back from the most disappointing season in program history.

NEWS: BYU and San Diego State are finalizing an agreement to meet on December 19th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/lMsbHzxEDq — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 17, 2026

The Aztecs will return to the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, but the schedule hasn’t been announced.

Why this game matters

SDSU and BYU have played 77 times since 1940, with the Cougars holding a big 51-26 edge. They last played on Nov. 11, 2022, when the Aztecs won 82-75 at Viejas Arena.

The teams were long-time rivals in the Western Athletic Conference and then the Mountain West Conference from the late 1970s until 2011. The Cougars moved to the West Coast Conference for 12 seasons before joining the Big 12 in 2023-24.

The most memorable showdowns in the rivalry came during the 2010-11 season, when both teams were ranked in the Top 10. Jimmer Fredette led the Cougars and Kawhi Leonard led the Aztecs. BYU won both regular-season games, 71-58 in Provo and then 80-67 in San Diego, before the Aztecs beat the Cougars 72-54 in the championship game of the MW tournament.

SDSU went on to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history before losing to UConn, 74-67, in Anaheim. BYU also reached the Sweet 16 that season before losing to Florida.

Current status

BYU has reached the NCAA Tournament each of its three seasons in the Big 12. The Cougars were 23-12 this past season and lost to Texas in the first round of March Madness.

The Aztecs, meanwhile, were snubbed by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee because of a weak at-large resume. SDSU made it to the championship game of the MW tournament but missed out on the automatic NCAA Tournament bid when it lost to Utah State.

SDSU is moving into the reconfigured Pac-12 this coming season, along with Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State. They’ll join fellow newcomers Gonzaga and Texas State, as well as holdovers Washington State and Oregon State.