Report: San Diego State interested in Norfolk State transfer Brian Moore Jr.
One week remains in the 2024-25 college basketball season but the offseason is in full effect with the opening of the transfer portal.
The college basketball transfer portal has been open for one week. More than 700 players entered their name into the portal on the first day, a number that climbed to more than 1,000 two days later. San Diego State as well as many rivals from the Mountain West Conference have seen their share of players enter the portal during the initial week.
Donovan Dent, this season’s Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, was one of the most notable names to enter the portal, quickly becoming one of the nation’s most sought after players. Dent didn’t waste much time, quickly choosing UCLA as the destination for his senior season. San Diego State had four players enter the portal during the opening week including starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath. With Boyd and Gwath out of the mix for next season, San Diego State has begun working on securing several players to come and join the team in 2025-26.
According to a report by On3 basketball reporter Joe Tipton, the Aztecs are one of many schools across the country to have expressed interest in Norfolk State transfer guard Brian Moore Jr. A veteran of 92 games at the college level, Moore Jr. started 35 games for Norfolk State this season, helping them advance to the NCAA tournament. He spent his first two seasons at Murray State, averaging eight points and nine points per game, respectively.
Moore Jr. had a breakout season as a junior, averaging 18 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. He averaged two three-point attempts per game, knocking down 39 percent for the season. Moore Jr. was a league leader in the MEAC in several categories including points, made field goals and offensive rating. He was an All-MEAC first team selection and was named MVP of the MEAC tournament, helping the Spartans advance for their first NCAA tournament since 2021-22.
Moore Jr. scored double figures in 33 of 35 games this past season, reaching the 30-point mark in three games while dominating from two-point range. With San Diego State on the hunt for scoring and ball handling following the loss of Nick Boyd and Wayne McKinney, Moore Jr. could be a missing piece for San Diego State next season.
