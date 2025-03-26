Report: San Diego State reached out to Eastern Michigan transfer Christian Henry
The college basketball transfer portal is open, and teams are working to secure their rosters for the 2025-26 season.
San Diego State is in need of adding to its roster after seeing four players from last season’s team enter the transfer portal. Starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath were the first to do so, both opting to play their collegiate careers elsewhere. The Aztecs must also replace three graduates in Jared Coleman-Jones, Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari, all of whom came to San Diego State via the transfer portal a year ago.
The Aztecs appear to be well into their search for roster replacements, with head coach Brian Dutcher confirming such during his appearance with “Jon & Jim” on 760-AM on Tuesday.
“We’re evaluating every day,” Dutcher said. “We’re watching tape of 800 kids. We know what our needs are. I feel like I’ve got a kid added. I don’t want to say anything yet. I’ve got another kid visiting. We’re proactive. We’re working.”
Among those on the list is Eastern Michigan transfer guard Christian Henry. 247Sports’ Luke Chaney said that the Aztecs are one of several teams that have reached out to the guard who just finished his lone season with Eastern Michigan. Dayton, Duquesne, Florida Atlantic, Southern Illinois, UNC Wilmington, San Jose State, Portland and Toledo have also made contact with Henry. Listed at six-foot-three, Henry spent two seasons at Panola Junior College prior to arriving at Eastern Michigan.
Henry started 32 games for the Eagles this season, averaging 15 points, three rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. He had 28 points, five assists and four rebounds in an overtime loss to Detroit in November, knocking down four of his eight three-point attempts. Henry scored double figures in 18 of his final 20 games this season, ending the season with 24 points, including 5-9 from three-point range in a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the MAC tournament.
San Diego State has lost their primary ball handler in Nick Boyd this season and could use a player like Henry to help fill in with his scoring a distributing. Guards BJ Davis and Taj DeGourville are expected to return, giving San Diego State a solid platform to build off of as Dutcher and staff look to retool and reload for next season.