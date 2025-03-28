Report: San Diego State reached out to Milwaukee transfer Jamichael Stillwell
San Diego State has a need to add several players at multiple positions to next season’s basketball roster. With the opening of the college basketball transfer portal on Monday, work is underway as head coach Brian Dutcher and staff look for potential fits for the Aztec program.
San Diego State has had four entries into this year’s portal including starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath. Add in three graduating players and Miles Byrd, who is testing the NBA Draft waters and San Diego State has roughly five spots to fill for 2025-26. San Diego State is set to return forwards Miles Heide, Pharoah Compton, Thokbor Majak plus incoming freshman Tae Simmons. Early indications are that the staff would like to add at least one more big body to that group.
According to The Portal Report, San Diego State has contacted Milwaukee forward Jamichael Stillwell out of the transfer portal. Originally from Atlanta, Stillwell played his senior season at Elevation Prep in Fort Wayne, Indiana, averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds per game. He then played two seasons at junior college, spending year one at Miami-Dade Community College, averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game. Stillwell spent the 2023-24 at Butler County Community College in Kansas, averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds per game. Memphis, North Carolina State, Auburn and Central Florida are among the other teams to recently reach out to Stillwell according to The Portal Report.
Enrolling at Milwaukee prior to this past season, Stillwell made an immediate impact for the Panthers. He played in 31 games, starting 29 and went on to earn first team All-Horizon League honors. Stillwell averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds for the year, leading the Horizon League in offensive rebounds and total rebounding. He ranked ninth nationally in offensive rebounding and was third nationally in total rebound percentage. Stillwell was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week on December 16 this past season after posting back-to-back monster games. He had 24 points and 19 rebounds in a win at Green Bay and followed it up with 17 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Akron. He finished the two-game stretch shooting five for seven from three-point range.
San Diego State continues to navigate the college basketball transfer portal in their hunt to add several names to next season’s roster.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• Should San Diego State target Steven Jamerson II in the transfer portal?
• Should San Diego State target UC Riverside guard in the transfer portal?
• Report: San Diego State reached out to Eastern Michigan transfer Christian Henry