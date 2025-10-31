San Diego State’s 7-footer named to Center of the Year Award watch list
San Diego State sophomore Magoon Gwath was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award preseason Top 20 watch list on Friday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 7-foot shot-blocker and rebounder is the first Aztecs player to be included on the preseason watch list for the award named after the Hall of Famer, six-time NBA champion and 19-time NBA All-Star. He is one of only two players not from a power conference to be included in the running for the most prestigious award for a post player in men’s college hoops.
Who is Magoon Gwath?
Gwath helped raise expectations for this season when he withdrew from both the transfer portal and NBA Draft process to return to SDSU for one more season.
He’s expected to be cleared soon for full activities after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late April. When he returns, he’s expected to pick up where he left off last year, when he won the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, and was named to the MW All-Defensive Team and an honorable mention All-MW pick.
“I can’t wait. I’ve been sitting out for a long time, just patiently waiting,” Gwath said recently at SDSU’s media day. “We have a ton of talent and depth. I feel we have a lot more pieces this year that we didn’t have last year. And everybody from top to bottom will probably contribute.”
Gwath was recently named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team, along with fellow Aztecs Miles Byrd and Reese Dixon-Waters.
What makes Gwath so good?
Gwath is a scoring threat from all over the floor and an elite rim protector.
Last season, he was the only player in the nation who stood at least 7 feet, blocked at least 68 shots and shot at least 37.8% from beyond the 3-point arc. He averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.
Despite missing all but two minutes of the final five regular-season games and the Aztecs’ loss in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament, his 68 blocks were 18 more than the No. 2 shot blocker in the league and ranked No. 17 in the nation. In addition, his 2.62 blocks per game were No. 6 in the nation and no freshman had a higher average than Gwath.
It took Gwath just 21 games to shatter the old school freshman record for blocked shots, 51 by Skylar Spencer in 34 games in 2012-13.
Among Mountain West players, he was No. 1 in blocks, No. 9 in offensive rebounds and No. 12 in rebounding. Nationally, he ranked No. 6 in blocks per game and No. 17 in total blocks, as previously mentioned.
Up next
San Diego State went 1-1 in the exhibition season, losing 67-60 to preseason No. 12 UCLA on Oct. 17 and then routing San Diego 87-54 on Thursday night.
The Aztecs open the regular season by hosting Long Beach State at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the first of a three-game homestand at Viejas Arena.