San Diego State's 80% second-half shooting powers win over Bethune-Cookman: 3 takeaways

On Tuesday, San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher called Bethune-Cookman “the most talented team we’ve played yet this season.”

So it says a lot about the Aztecs how they came on strong down the final eight minutes to break open a tie game and beat the Wildcats 88-75 during a Veterans Day matinee game at Viejas Arena on Wednesday.

Junior guard Latrell Davis continued his hot start by scoring a game-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Elzie Harrington added 18 for the Aztecs, who improved to 3-0 after the physical game against the winless Wildcats (0-4).

Here are three instant takeaways from the Aztecs’ win against Bethune-Cookman:

1. San Diego State catches fire with 80% second-half shooting

The Aztecs shot an unreal 80% in the second half, making 20 of 25 field goals, and finished at 68%, making 34 of 50.

Even so, it took them deep into the second half to finally shake the Wildcats, who are the preseason favorites to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference title.

Isaiah Sy hit a 3-pointer with 8:06 left to give the Aztecs the lead for good at 67-64.

The Wildcats kept it close for a while but the Aztecs slowly pulled away with some nice shooting.

Sy hit another 3-pointer to make it 72-66.

Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry punctuated the win with a slam dunk off an alley-oop pass from Davis with 1:29 left.

2. Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry battles through physical play and ankle injury

It was a physical game, none more so than when Bethune-Cookman’s Mari Jordan elbowed Cherry in the face with just more than 16 minutes to go. After a review, Jordan was called for a flagrant-two technical foul and ejected.

Cherry made both free throws to give SDSU a 47-42 lead.

SDSU kept possession and Cherry made a jumper in the key but landed on a Wildcats player and sprained an ankle and came out.

He was back in a few minutes later after being taped up. He came back in and made a bucket for a 55-53 lead and then made another shot to tie it at 64 just before Sy hit his go-ahead 3.

3. Aztecs dominate the paint despite turnover troubles

Cherry finished with 15 points while Tae Simmons had 10.

The Wildcats had five players in double figures, led by Jaylen Jones with 14.

SDSU held the Wildcats to 42% shooting.

The Aztecs had 15 turnovers, but also had 52 points in the paint to Bethune-Cookman’s 28.

The Aztecs head 45 miles up the coast to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside to face New Mexico State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday. It will air on KUSI-CW.