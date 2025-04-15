San Diego State adds commitment from San Jose State transfer
San Diego State has added a third player this offseason from the college basketball transfer portal, and it comes from a name that may be familiar to Aztec fans.
San Jose State transfer guard Latrell Davis announced his commitment to San Diego State on Tuesday afternoon, posting the news on Instagram. Davis took an official visit to San Diego State this past weekend before announcing his decision two days later. Originally from Leeds, England, Davis came to the United States for his final two seasons of high school basketball.
After high school, the 6-foot-3 Davis enrolled at San Jose State where he played each of the past two seasons. He played in 30 games as a freshman, making three starts for the Spartans. Davis averaged 5.3 points per game for the season, scoring 20 points on 7-8 shooting in a victory against Wyoming. Taking a step forward this past season, Davis was the only San Jose State played to appear in all 35 games, starting nine times.
He averaged 11 points, three rebounds and two assists per game and led all Mountain West bench players with 12.8 points per game off the bench in conference play. Davis hit the 20-point mark seven times this past season including twice against his new teammates at San Diego State. In January’s three-point loss at Viejas Arena, Davis scored 23 points on 7-11 shooting including making five of his seven three-point attempts. In February’s three-point loss to the Aztecs in San Jose, Davis had 21 points and once again knocked down five three-pointers. In a double overtime victory against Fresno State this past season, Davis had 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals while knocking down a career high six three-pointers.
Davis played two seasons at First Baptist Academy in Naples, Florida to complete his high school career. He was a two-time All-State selection in Florida, averaging 24 points per game as a senior. Davis also participated in track and field in high school, competing in the 100m, 200m, high jump, long jump and the triple jump.
San Diego State has also added point guard Sean Newman Jr. and forward Jeremiah Oden through the transfer portal this cycle. The Aztecs also regained forward Magoon Gwath after he chose to withdraw from the transfer portal while he entertains the ongoing NBA Draft process.
The college basketball transfer portal remains open for one more week. Players must declare their intentions to transfer before it closes but are not required to have chosen their new school by that time.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• San Diego State announces addition of forward Jeremiah Oden
• Should San Diego State target UC San Diego guard in the transfer portal?
• San Diego State announces addition of point guard Sean Newman Jr.