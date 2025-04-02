San Diego State adds commitment from Sean Newman Jr.
San Diego State’s roster continues to come together for the 2025-26 season.
The Aztecs added an important piece on Wednesday morning when Louisiana Tech transfer guard Sean Newman Jr. announced his commitment to San Diego State. Newman comes to San Diego State after spending the past two seasons at Louisiana Tech.
A 2020 graduate of Culver City High School, Newman Jr. averaged 25 points, five rebounds and four assists per game as a senior. He then enrolled at Fullerton College, though was limited to seven games as a freshman due to a foot injury. Following his second season at Fullerton, Newman Jr. headed to Louisiana Tech where he played in 59 games, starting 56 over the past two years. The 6-foot-1 Newman Jr. averaged 10 points and eight assists per game this season, earning All-Conference USA honors. He ranked third nationally in assists and finished second in the conference in free throw shooting, two keys that he can add to the Aztec roster in 2025-26.
Head coach Brian Dutcher and staff had been on the hunt for a point guard following the transfer of Nick Boyd after one season on campus. It’s been a massive three days for Dutcher as he works to reload the roster, hoping to push the Aztecs to their sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.
6-foot-9 forward Jeremiah Oden announced his commitment to San Diego State on Monday, giving the Aztecs an experienced member to add to their frontcourt. On Tuesday night, Magoon Gwath shocked many when he announced his intentions to withdraw from the transfer portal. Gwath still intends to go through the NBA Draft process but turned down lucrative offers from the likes of Kentucky and Michigan to stay with San Diego State, who has helped to develop him over the past two years.
Miles Byrd added to the positive news for San Diego State later Tuesday when he affirmed his commitment to San Diego State should he choose to withdraw from the NBA Draft. Byrd and Gwath have until June 15 to remove their names from the NBA Draft to return to college.
Teams across the country have been scrambling to get transfers on campus and committed prior to the start of the NCAA dead period that begins at midnight on April 3. Recruits can initiate contact with coaches during the one-week dead period, but no campus visits may occur.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• Report: San Diego State contacts UCLA transfer guard Sebastian Mack
• San Diego State lands basketball commitment from transfer forward
• Report: Fresno State transfer Elijah Price contacted by San Diego State
• Report: Magoon Gwath considering return to San Diego State