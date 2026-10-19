San Diego State adds coveted 6-foot-11 center Precious Sam to 2027 recruiting class

Coach Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs scored a big recruiting coup when three-star Precious Sam from the class of 2027 announced his commitment on Sunday.

Sam is a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center with a wingspan of 7 feet, 5 inches. He is originally from Ghana and attends Southeastern Prep Academy in Orlando, Florida.

What to know about SDSU commit Precious Sam

Sam visited Montezuma Mesa on Aug. 28. He also visited Washington and Arizona State.

He is currently No. 158 nationally in 247Sports' composite rankings of the class of 2027, No. 22 among centers and No. 28 in Florida.

He had received offers from several schools, including UConn, Arizona State, California, UCF, UNLV, TCU, Wake Forest and Florida State, among others.

Precious Sam, a 6-foot-11 center in the 2027 class, has committed to San Diego State, he told @Rivals.⁰

The three-star big man, who boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan, picked the Aztecs after also taking visits to Washington and UCF.https://t.co/YfqL5cWmX1 pic.twitter.com/qJaO1bRAzP — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 18, 2026

During the summer, he played for Paul George Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. He had a particularly strong performance at Peach Jam, where he shot 66.7% from the floor in five games while averaging 7.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Sam didn’t start playing basketball until 2020. Although he was perhaps still a bit raw in his skills, the Aztecs love his physical ability.

Why Precious Sam chose San Diego State

“The way they recruited me, the effort from the head coach to the assistants to everybody, they all showed so much interest in me,” Sam told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They came to all my AAU games. They kept in touch. Even when I had a Zoom call with Coach Dutcher, the energy was different. I’ve spoken to different head coaches. It was more of a family, someone who really wants you.”

San Diego State's 2027 recruiting class

Sam is the second member of the class of 2027 to sign with the Aztecs.

He joins 6-5, 200-pound Davey Harris from the Windward School in Los Angeles, where he is coached by former SDSU star guard D.J. Gay.

The Aztecs are still waiting to hear from a few other class of 2027 recruits who visited campus during the summer

What's next for San Diego State basketball

The Aztecs lost 82-67 to Arizona on Friday night in the first of three games on their exhibition slate. They host USC on Friday night and Long Beach State on Oct. 28 before opening the regular season at home against Fullerton State on Nov. 3.