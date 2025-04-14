San Diego State announces addition of forward Jeremiah Oden
San Diego State’s offseason roster building got off to a start when sixth-year senior forward Jeremiah Oden committed to San Diego State on March 31.
Two weeks later, the Aztecs have made Oden’s transfer official. Oden comes to San Diego State to play his final collegiate season after stops at Wyoming, DePaul and Charlotte. San Diego State has since added point guard Sean Newman Jr. out of the transfer portal and was able to convince forward Magoon Gwath to remove his name from the portal. The Aztecs still remain on the hunt to add an additional player or two while the college basketball transfer portal remains open for players to enter for one more week.
Originally from Chicago, Oden played three seasons at St. Rita High School before finishing up his high school career at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Oden enrolled at Wyoming, the last of the recruits to be given an extra year of eligibility following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He played three seasons for the Cowboys, starting 62 games.
At Wyoming, Oden gained familiarity with San Diego State, having played the Aztecs five times over his three seasons with the Cowboys. Oden had a career high 28 points on 9-13 shooting in a 2023 victory over Nevada and posted three of his best games while taking on the Aztecs. He twice scored 17 points against the Aztecs and had 15 points and seven rebounds in a five-point loss to San Diego State in January 2023.
Oden transferred to DePaul for the 2023-24 campaign, playing in all 32 games while starting 24 for the Blue Demons. In the Big East, Oden had several of his best games in non-league play. He had 25 points, knocking down six of seven three-pointers against Iowa State and followed it up with 22 points and six rebounds in a win over Louisville one week later.
Following his season at DePaul, Oden once again entered the portal to find a destination for his final season. He chose Charlotte and enrolled with the 49ers before breaking a bone in his foot that caused him to miss the entire 2024-25 season, enabling him to play one more season with a medical waiver.
Likely to slot into a role played this past season by Jared Coleman-Jones, Oden has averaged eight points and four rebounds per game while shooting 31 percent from three-point range on 322 attempts over his 119 career games.
