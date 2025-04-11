San Diego State announces addition of point guard Sean Newman Jr.
Last week, San Diego State addressed a big need when they landed Louisiana Tech transfer point guard Sean Newman Jr.
On Thursday, San Diego State made it official, adding Newman Jr. to the Aztecs roster for the 2025-26 season. Last season’s point guard, Nick Boyd, San Diego State’s leader in both points and assists, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in the immediate days after losing in the NCAA tournament. Boyd has since committed to Wisconsin, choosing to play his sixth and final collegiate season in the Big 10.
The Aztecs have also added Charlotte transfer forward Jeremiah Oden to next season’s roster though the school has not made an official announcement. Miles Byrd and Magoon Gwath, San Diego State’s second and third leading scorers from this past season are going through the NBA Draft process and have more than two months to decide whether to return to the Mesa or remain in the draft.
With Newman Jr. officially in the mix, San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher was allowed to make his first public comments on Thursday about his new point guard.
“Sean was in the top three in assists in the nation last year,” Dutcher said. “With the team we have coming back, we felt that we needed a point guard that could make everybody around him better, and we think Sean is that player.”
A 2020 graduate of Culver City High School, Newman Jr. averaged 25 points, five rebounds and four assists per game as a senior. He then enrolled at Fullerton College, though he was limited to seven games as a freshman due to a foot injury. Following his second season at Fullerton, Newman Jr. headed to Louisiana Tech where he played in 59 games, starting 56 over the past two years. The 6-foot-1 Newman Jr. averaged 10 points and eight assists per game this season, earning All-Conference USA honors. He ranked third nationally in assists and finished second in the conference in free throw shooting, two keys that he can add to the Aztec roster in 2025-26. Newman Jr. had eight games with 10 assists or more and finished with 20 assists in a November victory for the Bulldogs.
San Diego State remains on the hunt in both the high school recruiting landscape and the transfer portal. The Aztecs are currently projected to have 11 scholarship players on next season’s roster and have typically had 12 in recent seasons. Under new NCAA rules, college basketball teams may now carry up to 15 players on scholarship.