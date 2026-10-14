San Diego State basketball's 2026-27 TV schedule, tipoff times revealed

The San Diego State Aztecs and the Pac-12 have announced the Aztecs’ tip times and broadcast partners for the inaugural season of the rebuilt conference.

Tip times and TV partners were previously announced for two non-conference games, against Colorado, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 and on USA Network; and the game against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. and on FS1.

The Colorado game is part of the inaugural National University Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena. The UCLA game is not only the Aztecs’ lone true road game of the non-conference schedule, but it will be the Aztecs’ first game in Westwood since 1990-91. It’s the first of a home-and-home series that will have the Bruins visiting Viejas Arena next season.

When San Diego State plays Gonzaga in 2026-27

The new-look Pac-12 includes national power Gonzaga, which means the two games against the Zags will be among the Aztecs’ marquee showdowns this season.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Myk Crawford

The Feb. 6 home game against Gonzaga will tip off at 1:30 p.m. and be shown on USA Network.

The return engagement in Spokane on Feb. 27 will be at 1 p.m. on CBS.

SDSU’s Pac-12 opener, at Oregon State on Jan. 6, will tip at 7 p.m. and air on USA Network.

Where to watch San Diego State basketball this season

SDSU games will air 13 times on USA Network, four times on CBS Sports Network, three on the CW and once on CBS.

Nine Pac-12 games will air on USA Network, four on CBS Sports Network, two on the CW and one on CBS.

Of the 30 available games, all will air on national TV except for six non-conference home games that will be shown on the Pac-12 YouTube channel.

The exhibition at Arizona on Friday night will be on ESPN+.

All the games in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas between Nov. 24-27 will air on ESPN networks.

In the Players Era Festival, SDSU will play Iowa State on Nov. 24, Tennessee or Maryland on Nov. 26, and either Louisville, Oregon, St. John’s or Texas Tech on Nov. 27.

San Diego State basketball's full 2026-27 schedule: Tipoff times and TV channels

Nov. 3 – CAL STATE FULLERTON (Pac-12 YouTube, 7 p.m. PT)

Nov. 7 – vs. Colorado (USA Network, 12:30 p.m. PT)

Nov. 11 – BETHUNE-COOKMAN (Pac-12 YouTube, 2 p.m. PT)

Nov. 15 – vs. New Mexico State (CW, 12:30 p.m. PT)

Nov. 18 – TEXAS SOUTHERN (Pac-12 YouTube, 7 p.m. PT)

Dec. 5 – UNLV (USA Network, 1:30 p.m. PT)

Dec. 11 – MONTANA STATE (Pac-12 YouTube, 7 p.m. PT)

Dec. 19 – vs. Brigham Young (USA Network, 7 p.m. PT)

Dec. 22 – LIU (Pac-12 YouTube, 3 p.m. PT)

Dec. 29 – at UCLA (FS1, 7 p.m. PT)

Dec. 31 – LIFE PACIFIC (Pac-12 YouTube, 2 p.m. PT)

Jan. 6 – *at Oregon State (USA Network, 7 p.m. PT)

Jan. 9 – *FRESNO STATE (CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m. PT)

Jan. 14 – *COLORADO STATE (USA Network, 6 p.m. PT)

Jan. 17 – *at Washington State (CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m. PT)

Jan. 20 – *TEXAS STATE (USA Network, 7 p.m. PT)

Jan. 23 – *at Boise State (CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m. MT)

Jan. 30 – *at Colorado State (USA Network, 4:30 p.m. MT)

Feb. 4 – *UTAH STATE (USA Network, 6 p.m. PT)

Feb. 6 – *GONZAGA (USA Network, 1:30 p.m. PT)

Feb. 11 – *at Texas State (CW, 7 p.m. CT)

Feb. 17 – *at Utah State (CW, 6 p.m. MT)

Feb. 20 – *WASHINGTON STATE (USA Network, 1:30 p.m. PT)

Feb. 25 – *OREGON STATE (CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m. PT)

Feb. 27 – *at Gonzaga (CBS, 1 p.m. PT)

March 3 – *at Fresno State (USA Network, 7 p.m. PT)

March 6 – *BOISE STATE (USA Network, 7:30 p.m. PT)

Home games are listed in CAPS

* - Denotes a Pac-12 game