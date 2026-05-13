San Diego State basketball adds Italian forward Luca Vincini to rebuilt roster

Coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs is leaning hard into the European recruiting scene as he rebuilds his roster.

The Aztecs have signed their third European player and second one from Italy. This time it’s Luca Vincini, a 6-foot-9 forward who most recently played for Banco di Sardegna Sassari in Italian LBA Serie A.

Vincini joins David Torresani of Italy and Luka Skoric of Croatia in Dutcher’s European recruiting push as the Aztecs look to bounce back from the most disappointing season in program history.

They join Latrell Davis of England, who redshirted last year and is looking to be an everyday player for the Aztecs, and forward Thokbor Majak, who is from South Sudan.

Who is Vincini?

The 22-year-old Vincini is a six-year European professional who has played in 170 career games in Italy, according to Real GM. He averaged 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.6 minutes while shooting 49.3% from the field, including 27.3% from the 3-point line, and 69.3% from the line.

Overall, including European Cup games, he has played in 193 games and averaged 4.7 points on 50.4% shooting from the field and 68.1% from the line. He added 3.1 rebounds.

As a three-time member of the Italian Youth National Team, the native of Turin, Italy, averaged a career-best 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in seven games at the 2023 U20 European Championship A and assisted the senior national team to a two-game split at the 2027 FIBA World Cup European Qualifier.

Why this push

The Aztecs have rebounded nicely after losing six players to the transfer portal, including Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Miles Byrd. The exodus came after the Aztecs failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons. Utah State beat the Aztecs in the MW Tournament championship game to claim the automatic berth, and were then among the first four teams left out of the at-large field.

Dutcher realized he needed to sign players from the European pro leagues to beef up the roster as the Aztecs move into the rebuilt Pac-12.

“These guys, I mean, they’re European pros,” Dutcher said in his wrap-up news conference. “These guys are playing professional basketball. There are buyouts in their contracts, and then you have to pay them and you have to get the paperwork done to get them over here. The big kid in New Mexico made a huge difference this year. He’s a 23-, 24-year-old European pro. He was a difference maker for them.”

Dutcher was referring to Tomislav Buljan, who had 24 points and 18 rebounds in an 81-76 Lobos win in Albuquerque late in the season that helped damage SDSU’s resume. The Aztecs snuck past the Lobos in the MW tourney semifinals, in part by keeping Buljan in check, but then lost to Utah State in the championship game.

Roster update

Vincini is the sixth recent addition to San Diego State’s roster. Besides Torresani and Skoric, the Aztecs have also added transfers Chance Gladden from Boston University, Nick Anderson from Rice and Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry from Sacramento State. Freshman Zach White signed in November.

They join returners Elzie Harrington, Tae Simmons, Davis and Majak.