San Diego State basketball bounces back with 77-66 win against Utah Valley

San Diego State’s basketball team got back on its feet on Wednesday night, with an interesting twist.

The Aztecs let Utah Valley hang around longer than coach Brian Dutcher probably liked before finally putting them away for a 77-66 victory at Viejas Arena.

On a quiet night for the Aztecs’ starters — they combined for just 18 points — the bench provided a whopping 59 points, led by BJ Davis with 18, freshman Tae Simmons 15 and Pharoh Compton 12 points and three blocks.

Granted, it wasn’t against a team from a power conference, but the Aztecs held an opponent to under 80 points for the first time in five games.

SDSU (4-3) had lost three of its previous four games, including a 40-point defeat to then-No. 7 Michigan and a 91-81 loss to Baylor during the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last week. The fewest points they gave up in that stretch was during a 97-80 win against Oregon, but even that score had fans wondering where SDSU’s normally tough defense had gone. Before going to Las Vegas, the Aztecs lost 108-107 in two overtimes to Troy.

Big picture

SDSU’s leading scorer this season, Reese Dixon-Waters, had only seven points, although he did have two big layups in the final three minutes.

Miles Byrd, the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, was battling the flu and had no points in 20 minutes. Miles Heide suffered a bruised hip and was limited to five minutes, with no points.

The Aztecs shot only 44.6% from the field but did hold the Wolverines to 41.8%.

Utah Valley (5-3) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Gwath’s game

SDSU’s 7-footer, Magoon Gwath, bounced back after being a non-factor in the loss to Baylor due to early foul trouble. He had seven points and five rebounds in 16 minutes in his fifth game this season. He didn’t make his season debut until the Troy game as he worked his way back from knee surgery in late April.

Streaks and stuff

Dutcher will still find things to nitpick, such as the Aztecs blowing big leads in both halves.

SDSU opened a 29-15 lead with 5:27 left in the first half but the Wolverines closed to 33-32 at halftime, using a 12-0 run after SDSU went cold during the last 3:11.

Utah Valley went ahead early in the second half before SDSU regained the lead. But the Wolverines pulled to 67-64 with 3:23 to go. Sean Newman Jr. and Dixon-Waters came up with big layups for the Aztecs.

Up next

The Aztecs continue this three-game homestand when they host Lamar next Tuesday night and then Air Force on Dec. 17 in their final Mountain West opener. There’s another big game looming on Dec. 20, when they face No. 2 Arizona in Phoenix.

