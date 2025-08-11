San Diego State basketball in the mix for another four-star recruit
Coach Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State basketball program is in play for another four-star recruit.
Anthony Felesi of Utah Prep has scheduled four official visits, including one to San Diego State on Sept. 6, according to SouthsideHoops. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound small forward has also scheduled visits to Pitt on Sept. 2, USC on Sept. 14 and UCLA on Oct. 22.
One of the top recruits from the class of 2026, Felesi posted on Instagram on July 24 that he had received an offer from SDSU. He thanked Dutcher and assistant coach Ryan Badrtalei “for the opportunity!”
Who is Anthony Felesi?
Felesi plays for Utah Prep in the small town of Hurricane, near St. George in southwestern Utah. He has attracted interest from several major programs around the country.
He is rated 46th overall nationally in the class of 2026 by 247Sports, which lists him at 19th among small forwards and second overall in the state of Utah.
Earlier this summer, Felesi participated in the 2025 NBPA Top 100 High School Basketball Camp in Rock Hill, S.C. The NBPA Top 100 Camp is regarded as the premier basketball event available to high school athletes. Since its inception in 1994, over 300 players have gone on to successful careers in the NBA.
No wonder the Tecs are interested
Felesi considers himself a defensive specialist, so it’s no surprise that the Aztecs are pushing hard to land him. Like Steve Fisher before him, Dutcher has always preached defense first, as well as unselfish play.
Felesi averaged 3.5 steals during EYBL Session 1, which ranked second among all players at the 17u level, as well as nine points per game, according to ZAGSBLOG.
“I think I’m an all-around player. I hang my hat on defense,” he told ZAGSBLOG in an interview last spring.
He’s playing with Vegas Elite this summer, with a goal of leaving a lasting impression with coaches.
“I want them to see that I’m a team player and energetic guy,” Felesi said. “And when you need a bucket, I’ll go get you a bucket. If you need anything done on the court, I’m your man.”
A big September for the Aztecs
Felesi will visit SDSU five days before another four-star recruit, center Trevon Carter-Givens, makes an official visit. Carter-Givens also plans to visit NC State on Sept. 5. Carter-Givens is best known for his shot-blocking prowess.
What the Aztecs have to offer
San Diego State has a sweet practice gym known as the JAM Center and plays its home games at packed, noisy Viejas Arena.
There’s also an annual expectation of an NCAA Tournament run. The Aztecs were eliminated last season in a First Four blowout at the hands of North Carolina, but Dutcher has assembled a strong roster that intends to go much deeper into March Madness.
The Tecs will be led by guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, both of whom withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to Montezuma Mesa for another season. Guard Reese Waters is back after missing last season with a foot injury, and the Aztecs have added some highly regarded transfers and freshmen.
The Aztecs have announced three marquee opponents for the forthcoming season: Michigan and Oregon in their first two games in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, and against Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.