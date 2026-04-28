San Diego State basketball lands Croatian forward Luka Skorić to bolster frontcourt

Coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs said last month that he would expand his search for new players to the European professional leagues, and he came through in a big way.

Luka Skorić, a 6-foot-9 wing from Croatia, committed to the Aztecs on Monday, his agents Egemen Onen and Tomislav Golemac of KIN Partners told DraftExpress.

Skorić has been playing with KK Cibona in the Croatian Premier League. He’s a big man with a nice shooting touch and is a welcome addition at a time when the Aztecs are working to counter several losses through the transfer portal following the most disappointing season in program history.

Who is Luka Skorić?

The 23-year-old is averaging 3.1 points and 3 rebounds per game while averaging 53.1% shooting from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range.

NEWS: Cibona’s Luka Skorić has committed to San Diego State in the class of 2026, his agents Egemen Onen and Tomislav Golemac of @KINpartners tell DraftExpress.



The 23-year-old 6’9” Croatian wing brings mobility, skill, athleticism, and defensive versatility to the Aztecs. pic.twitter.com/5v706WM72v — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 27, 2026

Dutcher was convinced he needed to go after a European player or two to take advantage of the current trend in college hoops.

The prospect of recruiting European players came up during Dutcher’s wrap-up news conference a few days after the Aztecs missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in six seasons. Despite big expectations, the Aztecs failed to win the Mountain West tournament and its automatic NCAA berth, and then were snubbed for an at-large berth.

“These guys, I mean, they’re European pros,” Dutcher said. “These guys are playing professional basketball. There are buyouts in their contracts, and then you have to pay them and you have to get the paperwork done to get them over here. The big kid in New Mexico made a huge difference this year. He’s a 23-, 24-year-old European pro. He was a difference maker for them.”

Dutcher was referring to Tomislav Buljan, who had 24 points and 18 rebounds in an 81-76 Lobos win in Albuquerque late in the season that helped damage SDSU’s resume. The Aztecs snuck past the Lobos in the MW tourney semifinals, in part by keeping Buljan in check, but then lost to Utah State in the championship game.

The big picture for the Aztecs

After a disheartening first week of the portal, when six players left the program, the Aztecs are bouncing back in preparation for their first season in the reborn Pac-12.

Skorić joins three players signed out of the portal, including fellow big man Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry: a 6-11, 250-pound forward from Sacramento State who also played at UNLV. The other two are guard Nick Anderson from Rice and point guard Chance Gladden from Boston University.