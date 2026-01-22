San Diego State basketball loses 70-69 heartbreaker at Grand Canyon

Global Credit Union Arena and the Grand Canyon student section, The Havocs, continue to haunt San Diego State.

The Aztecs erased an 11-point deficit in the second half in the 7,000-seat bandbox arena and took a late lead, but Makiah Williams hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to lift the Antelopes to a heartbreaking 70-69 loss on Wednesday night.

It was the first loss in Mountain West play for SDSU (13-5, 7-1), which saw its seven-game winning streak end. The Aztecs continue to lead the MW because it is the only team with just one loss.

SDSU knows first-hand how hard it is to play in front of The Havocs, and they had to do so without 7-footer Magoon Gwath, who was ruled out 24 hours earlier due to a hip injury.

If it’s any consolation, this was the first and only time SDSU had to face GCU on its home floor in MW play. The Aztecs are moving into the Pac-12 next season while GCU stays in the MW.

Trying to erase a bad memory

The Aztecs almost erased the bad memory left from Dec. 5, 2023, when, as the nation’s 25th-ranked team, were upset 79-73 in front of an overflow crowd at GCU. It was the first-ever win for the Lopes against a Top 25 opponent, leading to the fans storming the court. That was the season after the Aztecs reached the national championship game before losing to UConn.

But the mojo continued to flow in favor of the Lopes, who improved to 3-0 on their home court against SDSU. The victory came four days after GCU beat Utah State by 10, knocking the Aggies out of a share of first place in the MW and out of the AP Top 25.

SDSU used a 20-7 run to erase a double-digit deficit. Freshman Tae Simmons had a putback for a 69-68 lead. Miles Byrd came up with a turnover and BJ Davis was driving to the basket when he was tripped. But he missed the front end of a one-and-one with 7.7 seconds left and GCU rebounded.

Byrd appeared to block a shot, but Simmons was called for a foul on Makiah Williams, who made both free throws for a 70-69 lead with 1.8 seconds left.

After each team took a timeout, SDSU had a desperation 3 bang off the rim.

Freshman Elzie Harrington led the Aztecs with 16 points while Reese Dixon-Waters had 12 and Davis 11.

SDSU led 37-35 at halftime after Taj DeGourville hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go, the Aztecs’ first bucket from behind the arc in seven tries. By comparison, GCU was 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.

SDSU started two freshmen in the second half, Tae Simmons and Elzie Harrington.

SDSU went up by five points on a 3-pointer by Reese Dixon-Waters, but the Antelopes began to pull away.

Up next

SDSU makes its final MW regular-season trip to Las Vegas to face the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels on Saturday at 1 p.m., with the game airing on CBS. UNLV is among the teams staying in the MW while SDSU and four other schools move into the rebuilding Pac-12. The Aztecs will make another trip to Las Vegas for the conference tourney in March.

The Aztecs will return to Viejas Arena on Jan. 28 to face Colorado State.

