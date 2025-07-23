San Diego State basketball offers intriguing shot blocker from SoCal Academy
Class of 2026 four-star center Trevon Carter-Givens from the Los Angeles area has posted that he’s received an offer from coach Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs men's basketball program.
It’s at least the 11th offer for Carter-Givens, who is also being recruited by North Carolina State, Arizona State, Washington, USC, UNLV, Creighton and Florida State, among others.
Who is Trevon Carter-Givens?
The 6-foot-10, 190-pound Carter-Givens currently attends the elite SoCal Academy in Castaic, north of Los Angeles. The 247Sports composite rates him as a four-star prospect. He is ranked 120th nationally, 20th among centers and 12th among class of 2026 players in California.
He has been called one of the best shot blockers in the country. With a 7 ½-foot wingspan, he has averaged around three blocks per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
SoCal Academy is described as Southern California’s premier basketball prep school. Carter-Givens also plays for Team WhyNot Basketball Club, also located in Southern California.
He recently told the recruiting website ZagsBlog that his move from the small town of Templeton to SoCal Academy after his sophomore year has helped develop him as a low-post presence.
“I learned actually how to be a big there because before that, my sophomore year, I was coming from a very small school in California. No coaches knew me, no schools were recruiting me. Going to SoCal — it changed my life,” he told ZagsBlog. “I learned how to be a traditional big. I learned how to set screens. I learned how to pick and pop. I learned how to shoot. I learned how to dribble. So basically, I learned all of my skills at SoCal.”
He added that he wants to be more of a wing in the future.
“I’m trying to work on my shot,” Carter-Givens told ZagsBlog. “I really want to start shooting more. I want to get better handling so I could be more of a wing and actually do a little ball handling.”
He would certainly be an intriguing addition to the Aztecs if he chooses to play on Montezuma Mesa and is one of several players from the class of 2026 to receive an offer from SDSU.
Dutcher has assembled a veteran roster for the 2025-26 season. It’s led by guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, both of whom withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to Montezuma Mesa for another season. They’re looking to advance further in March Madness than they did last season, when they lost 95-68 to North Carolina in a First Four game.
The Aztecs have announced three marquee opponents for the forthcoming season: Michigan and Oregon in their first two games in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, and against Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.