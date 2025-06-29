San Diego State basketball offers Northern California shooting guard
Three-star shooting guard Elias Obenyah of Salesian High School in Richmond has received an offer from San Diego State.
The news was originally posted by PD Web (@abovethebreak3) on X and reposted by Obenyah, who added: “Thank you to the entire coaching staff of San Diego State for believing in me.”
Obenyah has received numerous offers, including from San Diego’s other two Division I schools, UC San Diego — which made its first NCAA Tournament appearance last season — and the University of San Diego. He’s also received offers from some of SDSU’s current Mountain West rivals, New Mexico, UNLV and San Jose State, as well as Cal of the ACC.
Who is Elias Obenyah?
The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder is rated 24th nationally among point guards and 19th among all California players in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.
His bio on MaxPreps reads: “I believe I am a good two-way guard with good instincts and ball skills. I work well around the basket and in the midrange and can make plays for my teammates by using my slashing ability to get into the paint. I think right now I can definitely improve on my shooting around the arc as well as making my decisions a split second quicker in preparation for this game at the next level.”
He also played for 10th Grade Team Lillard.
Salesian finished 27-4 overall, including 14-0 and first in Tri County - Rock league play. The No. 2 seeded Pride lost 59-52 to top-seeded La Salle in a North Coast Section Open Division Championship rematch. After beating Modesto Christian 66-53 in the CIF State NorCal playoffs, it lost 64-57 in the semifinals to Archbishop Reardon.
According to 247Sports, SDSU had extended three prior offers to players from the class of 2026.
At San Diego State, fans are stoked about guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, passing up the NBA Draft and returning for another season.
Coach Brian Dutcher has once again assembled a loaded roster that will try to keep up with the never-ending expectations at one of the West Coast’s premier programs. The Aztecs’ 2024-25 season ended with a 95-68 loss to North Carolina in an NCAA Tournament First Four matchup.