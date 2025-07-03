San Diego State basketball offers Southern California small forward
San Diego State has extended another offer to a three-star recruit from the class of 2026, this one going to small forward Zachary White of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.
White posted news of the offer on X. At the same time, he also posted that he’s received offers from Washington and Mountain West rival New Mexico.
Those offers haven’t been listed on White’s 247Sports profile. It currently lists eight offers, including from Cal and MW rivals UNLV and Nevada.
Who is Zachary White?
The 6-foot-5, 165-pound White is rated 65th nationally among small forwards in the class of 2026 and 23rd overall among California players by 247Sports.
White averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 36 games, according to MaxPreps.
If White does end up on Montezuma Mesa, it sounds like he’s just the kind of player sought by coach Brian Dutcher and his staff.
Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times wrote about White’s team-first attitude in January.
“Zachary White of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High has a super power that every coach should appreciate. He blends in with the flashiest players on a court, sometimes almost invisible, but if you watch closely and know the game, he’s the glue that helps the team seal a victory,” Sondheimer wrote.
“He’s like the unsung team manager doing all the little things that a coach takes for granted but can’t do without.”
Sondheimer wrote that White’s defense and rebounding create opportunities for others. That’s exactly where SDSU’s philosophy begins under Dutcher.
“I’m not worried about who’s ranked higher than me,” White told the Times. “I’m just worried about winning and the overall success for everyone. I want everyone to win, not just me.”
Notre Dame finished third in the tough Mission League at 5-2 and ended up going 28-8 overall after a loss to Roosevelt in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final.
Dutcher has once again assembled a loaded roster that was strengthened by the return of guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, for another season.
Expectations are always high at SDSU, which was routed by North Carolina in a First Four matchup during March Madness.