San Diego State basketball opens season with 77-45 win over Long Beach State
Opening night couldn’t have gone much better for the San Diego State Aztecs.
And just wait until they’re at full strength.
The Aztecs went on a big run late in the first half and never let up en route to beating Long Beach State 77-45 at Viejas Arena on Tuesday night in the opener of a season with high expectations.
The Aztecs got big contributions from veterans and newcomers alike.
Miles Byrd, who withdrew from the NBA Draft to return for one more season, and Elzie Harrington, the Mountain West Preseason Freshman of the Year, led the Aztecs with 13 points apiece. Byrd also had eight rebounds.
Byrd limped off the court in the opening minutes of the second half but later returned.
The Aztecs were without starting guard Reese Dixon-Waters, who was scratched with an eye injury, and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, who is two days away from being cleared for contact in practice as he continues to work back from arthroscopic knee surgery in April. Gwath also withdrew from the NBA Draft and the transfer portal for another run with the Tecs. He’s expected to see game action later this month.
The Aztecs had five players in double figures as they won their 13th straight season opener and 16th straight home opener.
The starting five
With no Gwath or Dixon-Waters, coach Brian Dutcher’s starting lineup was guard Sean Newman Jr., a transfer from Louisiana Tech; Byrd; guard Taj DeGourville; forward Jeremiah Oden, who started his career at Wyoming; and forward Miles Heide.
When Gwath and Dixon-Waters are back, coach Brian Dutcher will have the welcome problem of distributing playing time. 11 players saw action Tuesday night and nine scored.
The freshmen
Harrington announced his arrival late in the first half with a big slam dunk. He followed that up with a defensive rebound and an assist on Pharoh Compton’s slam dunk.
Fellow freshman Tae Simmons scored 10 points. Combined with Harrington’s big night, it was the first time two freshmen scored in double figures in their debut since Jeremy Hemsley did it 10 years ago.
Harrington had four assists, including an alley-oop lob to Simmons for a slam dunk in the second half.
More to note
DeGourville and Heide scored 10 points apiece.
The Aztecs forced 21 turnovers.
There were seven lead changes and two ties in the first half before the Aztecs took control against LBSU, whose coach, Chris Acker, was an assistant under Dutcher for five seasons before getting the job at The Beach last season.
Up next
This was the first of a three-game homestand to open the season. The Aztecs return to Viejas Arena on Sunday afternoon to face Idaho State of the Big Sky Conference.