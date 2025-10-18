San Diego State basketball program receives ‘game-changing’ pledge from alum who founded sunglasses company
A San Diego State alum has pledged $5 million to the men’s basketball program that the school calls “transformative” and “game-changing” as it prepares to move into the new-look Pac-12 next season.
Chase Fisher, a 2010 graduate who founded Blenders Eyewear, made the pledge that was announced Friday. It will support recruitment and retention as the Aztecs move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 effective July 1.
The five-year gift to the SDSU MESA men’s basketball recruitment and retention fund follows $275,000 in previous donations from Blenders to support SDSU athletics.
The gift was announced several hours before the Aztecs were set to host No. 12 UCLA Bruins in an exhibition game at Viejas Arena, their first action in what’s expected to be a big season.
What the Aztecs are saying about the pledge
Coach Brian Dutcher expressed his “deepest thanks for this game-changing donation,” while adding, “Competitive revenue-sharing is essential to attracting and retaining elite talent. Chase isn’t in this to play the game, he wants to change the game, and this extraordinary gift helps us establish a new standard of excellence.”
Said athletic director JD Wicker: “This incredible $5 million commitment is a transformative moment for our men's basketball program. In today's highly competitive collegiate landscape, where recruitment and retention resources are more vital than ever, this gift provides the flexible, sustained funding we need.”
What Chase Fisher says about his gift
Fisher said his support simply reflects his time and experiences at SDSU.
“What makes this moment special isn’t the size of the gift, it’s the story behind it,” Fisher said. “Every dollar represents lessons, losses, and late nights that started right here.”
According to the school, the donation establishes the Chase Fisher Athletics Support Fund, enhancing the resources necessary to compete for the nation's best talent in today’s NIL era, which allows athletes to benefit directly from their name, image or likeness.
Who is Chase Fisher?
With the motto “life in forward motion,” Fisher founded his beach-oriented sunglasses company in 2012. now known for its distinctively affordable designer eyewear — some styles sell for as little as $49.
“When I started Blenders, I didn’t have a blueprint. I built one,” Fisher said. “My goal is for SDSU to become that blueprint for future athletes who want to build something of their own.
“I want SDSU to become the school where athletes learn how to build, not just plays, but personal brands, businesses, and futures.”
Fisher graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication from the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts.
How Fisher founded Blenders
He was working as a surf coach when he founded his company with $2,000 borrowed from a roommate. It has since added snow goggles to its product line. In 2019, international eyewear company Safilo Group acquired a 70% stake in Blenders.
Since then, Fisher has kept close ties between Blenders Eyewear and SDSU. Fisher discussed the process of launching his company during a visit to campus in September 2024 for SDSU ZIP Launchpad’s “Startup Stories” series.
Blenders first attracted national attention when it partnered a few seasons back with Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.
Last week, Blenders announced a new, limited-edition product line of sunglasses, PRIME21 MOD in partnership with Sanders, with 100% of the profit on every pair sold going to support breast cancer prevention and education programs through the Keep A Breast Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Yucca Valley, California.