San Diego State basketball retains four key players to bolster 2026-27 roster

Monday was a big day for the San Diego State Aztecs basketball team.

After watching six players enter the transfer portal — and four find new homes — during the last two weeks, the Aztecs announced that four players are returning and have signed revenue-sharing contracts.

They include likely starters Elzie Harrington, Tae Simmons and Latrell Davis, as well as 7-foot-1 forward Thokbor Majak. Harrington and Davis are guards, while Simmons is a forward.

The announcement came in a social media post that said, “Welcome Back” and showed the four players above the slogan, “State of Mind.”

What this means for the Aztecs

Besides helping to relieve worries that some of these players might be tempted to leave, the retention of the four gives the Aztecs a good nucleus of players to rebuild following the most disappointing season in school history, when they missed the NCAA Tournament despite high expectations due to a loaded roster.

The four returnees will be joined by portal additions Nick Anderson, a guard from Rice, and Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward from Sacramento State who has San Diego ties.

Who is Elzie Harrington?

Harrington was a heralded freshman guard from St. John Bosco High in the Los Angeles area who moved into the starting lineup beginning with the sixth game, remaining there until a leg injury sidelined him for six games in the heart of the Mountain West season. He then missed the regular-season finale and all three games in the conference tourney due to injury.

Harrington averaged 8 points in 21 minutes while shooting 81.3% from the free-throw line and 43.6% from the 3-point line, tops among returning players. He set a career-high with 20 points in a wild 110-107, triple-overtime home win against Boise State on Jan. 3.

Who is Tae Simmons?

Simmons, from Heritage Christian High in Northridge, also contributed as a true freshman. He played in all but one game and started all three games in the conference tournament. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.

Who is Latrell Davis?

Davis transferred after playing two seasons at San Jose State and used his redshirt season.

Three days after the season’s sudden end, coach Brian Dutcher said he felt that the Aztecs would have been an NCAA team if Davis had not redshirted this season. He said that based on what he saw from Davis during practice after he decided to redshirt, he would have been an everyday player.

Who is Thokbor Majak?

Majak was born in South Sudan before prepping in the United States. He redshirted two seasons ago and played in just eight games in the recently completed season, scoring two points, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking two shots.