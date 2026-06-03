San Diego State basketball team officially welcomes another transfer guard

Coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs has done a nice job of rebuilding his roster in the wake of a disappointing season by tapping both the transfer portal and European pro leagues.

On Wednesday, he officially signed a player who didn’t play professionally but is from Europe and who comes to Montezuma Mesa via the portal. A 6-foot-7 wing, Isaiah Sy (pronounced “see”) is a solid outside shooter who spent the last two seasons playing for future Pac-12 rival Oregon State.

Sy is the fourth player signed out of the portal to go with three European pros. Add them to the four returning players and one incoming freshman, and things don’t seem as dire as when six players hit the portal in the weeks after the Aztecs missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

Sy is from Marseille, France. He began his career with two seasons at Cloud County Community College, so he’ll have one year of eligibility with the Aztecs.

Who is Isaiah Sy?

Imagine an offensive-minded Miles Byrd, and that could be what the Aztecs have landed in Sy as the build-up for the first season of the reborn Pac-12.

Can’t wait to Sy @isaiah_sy hoop at Viejas this year! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/iLtKrWXCcX — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) June 3, 2026

The 6-7 Byrd starred at SDSU for four seasons before transferring to Providence, and was known for his defensive prowess that earned him Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors (after being named the MW Preseason Player of the Year).

Sy loves putting it up from outside. According to stats released by SDSU, Sy is one of 26 players nationally who have taken at least 67.5% of their shots from beyond the 3-point arc. He made 35.4% of his 3s last year, when he earned All-West Coast Conference honorable mention honors. He averaged 10 points and 1.3 assists in 27.9 minutes for the Beavers, as well as clearing 4.6 rebounds while starting 29 of the 33 games he played in.

During his time at Cloud County Community College, he routinely scored in double digits and was an honorable mention pick by the All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

How the Aztecs stack up

The Aztecs were able to keep starting guard Elzie Harrington, who missed key stretches of last season with a leg injury, as well as Tae Simmons and lightly used Thokbor Majak from a team that went 22-11 and lost to Utah State in the MW tourney title game. Latrell Davis is coming off his redshirt season. Dutcher said Davis was so impressive during practices that the Aztecs would have been an NCAA team if he hadn’t used his redshirt season. He’s already being envisioned as an everyday player.

Dutcher used the transfer portal to sign forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry from Sacramento State (Aztecs fans will remember him from his days at UNLV), guard Nick Anderson from Rice and guard Chance Gladden from Boston University. However, Anderson suffered a serious knee injury while working out recently and could miss the forthcoming season. That’s why the Aztecs pursued Sy.

Dutcher decided he needed to recruit talent out of the European pro leagues after seeing a handful of MW foes achieve success that way. Although SDSU won two of three games against New Mexico, including a nail-biter in the MW tourney semifinals, they were manhandled by Tomislav Buljan in a Lobos win late in the regular season that pushed the Aztecs into bubble territory.

The European pros who have joined the Aztecs are Luka Skoric of Croatia, and Davis Torresani and Luca Vincini of Italy.