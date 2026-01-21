San Diego State big man Magoon Gwath ruled out of Grand Canyon game

Just as they seem to be hitting their stride, the San Diego State Aztecs found out they’ll be without big man Magoon Gwath for their game at Grand Canyon on Wednesday night with a hip injury.

There’s a chance the 7-footer could be out longer.

Gwath was listed as “out” on the Mountain West’s availability report, although injuries aren’t specified. The Aztecs face the Antelopes at 8 p.m. PT in the 7,000-seat Global Credit Union Arena, where the student section known as the Havocs makes it a tough place for visitors.

The news was significant enough that Fanduel.com moved the Aztecs from 1.5 road favorites against Grand Canyon to 1.5-point underdogs.

SDSU (13-4, 7-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the MW after beating New Mexico at home Saturday night for its seventh straight win.

Gwath tweaked his hip last week during a win at Wyoming and reaggravated it during a home win against New Mexico on Saturday night. He came out of the game for treatment and later returned, but then left again midway through the second half.

San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He has a hip flexor problem,” coach Brian Dutcher said after the New Mexico game. “At Wyoming, he turned it the wrong way and we had to take him out.” Against New Mexico, “two minutes in, he took himself out because you can see he has a hip impingement of some kind and it bothered him.”

Why this matters

Gwath was named both freshman of the year and defensive player of the year in the MW last year. He hasn’t had quite the impact this season because of injuries and a disciplinary issue that cost him two starts earlier in the MW schedule.

Gwath withdrew from both the transfer portal and the NBA Draft and had surgery on his right knee in late April. He didn’t make his season debut until the third game.

While he has had a few big stretches in games, he hasn’t been nearly as dominant as he was during his breakout season.

He is the fourth-leading scorer at 9.2 points and second-leading rebounder at 4.3, but is averaging only 18 minutes a game.

He has a team high 22 blocks.

“We know we can’t be the team we want to be to win a title without him,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “We’ve got to get him healthy and we’ve got to get him confident, playing like he did against Fresno State.”

Senior Jermiah Oden is expected to start for Gwath as he did in consecutive games earlier this year when Dutcher disciplined Gwath for an undisclosed reason. Oden started a triple-overtime home win against Boise State — Gwath didn’t play in any of the overtime periods — and in a win at Nevada.

