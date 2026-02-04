San Diego State bounces back with 72-63 win over Wyoming

The San Diego State Aztecs said goodbye to the Wyoming Cowboys as Mountain West opponents with a familiar result — a win on Steve Fisher Court.

Reese Dixon-Waters had another big game with a season-high 23 points to lead the Aztecs to a 72-63 win Tuesday night, their 18th straight against Wyoming at Viejas Arena to complete a season sweep.

The Aztecs (16-6, 10-2 MW) bounced back from a 71-66 loss at Utah State on Saturday that cost them sole possession of first place in the MW and put them back on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

SDSU and four other MW teams move into the Pac-12 next season. Wyoming (13-10, 4-8) is among the teams remaining behind in the MW.

Miles Byrd added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Aztecs. SDSU shot 45.1% while holding Wyoming to 32.1%.

Some good numbers

Other than an early 5-0 Cowboys lead and a 9-0 Wyoming run in the second half, the Aztecs were in control.

That wasn’t surprising, considering SDSU’s history following losses.

Odds are good for an SDSU bounce-back win. They have lost back-to-back games just nine times under Brian Dutcher and in five of those instances, the next opponent was nationally ranked.

In Brian Dutcher’s nine seasons as head coach, SDSU is 52-11 in games following a loss. If the next game following a loss is a home game, the Aztecs are 37-2. They’ve lost back-to-back games just nine times under Dutcher, and in five of those instances, the next opponent was nationally ranked.

How it went down

SDSU led 35-24 at halftime. It continued a 23-5 run into the second half before Wyoming went on a 9-0 run to pull to 40-33 with 12:55 left

The Cowboys whittled a 16-point SDSU lead down to seven before the Aztecs pulled away.

The lineup

Magoon Gwath missed his fifth straight start due to a hip flexor injury and freshman Elzie Harrington missed his third straight start with a leg injury. They’re also expected to sit out Saturday’s game at Air Force. SDSU then gets its bye week, and Gwath and Harrington are expected to return for a home game against Nevada on Feb. 14.

Up next

The Aztecs make their final road trip to Air Force on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff on FS1. The Falcons are among the teams remaining in the MW, while the Aztecs head to the Pac-12. SDSU opened league play back on Dec. 17 with an 81-58 home win against the Falcons.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS