After winning their first five games without having to leave San Diego County, the Aztecs headed to Las Vegas and got put in their place by a tougher Iowa State team.

The Aztecs were unable to hang on to an early lead and lost 81-68 on Tuesday in their opener of the Players Era Festival.

“I thought our game plan was fine, but having a game plan and executing it sometimes against that kind of physicality is tough,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “So, their physicality bothered us at times.

“And I told the guys, you know, there's going to be a lot of fouling happening at both ends. You just have to deal with it. They play really physical and it's part of the game. We're not going to cry over anything. It's a physical game. So, we knew what we were getting into. But I thought at times we could have dealt with it better and taking better care of the ball.”

The Aztecs fell to 5-1 and will play Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Turnover issues catch up with San Diego State

The Aztecs have been plagued by turnovers through the early season games, but they really caught up with the Aztecs once the competition got tougher in Vegas.

The Aztecs had 18 turnovers that led to 25 points for the Cyclones.

They pulled within two points at one point in the second half, but Iowa State soon pulled away.

The difference, Dutcher said, was “probably just a turnover here or there, giving up a layup or two. You know, it's a hard-fought game. Basketball's hard. So, we cut into the lead. We got into the game and then we didn't continue. We made mistakes when you can't make mistakes in order to get over the hump and try to establish yourself in the game for the long run. And we let them spurt out of us again. And that was kind of tough to come back at that point.”

Brian Dutcher concerned about San Diego State's interior defense

“We knew what it was going to be. Iowa State's a very good defensive team. They try to impose their will on you,” Dutcher said. “They force 19 turnovers a game and we had 18. We needed to probably play at around 12 turnovers. Both teams shot 26 free throws, and both were 20-for-26. The rebounding was almost identical, which is one of the keys of the game for us. Wanted to make sure we did a good job on the glass, so there wasn't tremendous separation rebounding-wise between the two teams. Three-point shooting, we didn't shoot the ball extremely well, and credit to them for that. They make maybe four and a half threes a game and they hit seven tonight.”

The Aztecs got into foul trouble, and one of their most physical players, Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, fouled out late in the game.

“I think my one takeaway watching us play, and every time is a learning experience, is we don't have enough resistance at the rim right now, especially with Bear out of the game,” Dutcher said. “So, we either have to start taking more charges, be more physical at the rim, and not give up as many and-one opportunities. We gave up too many layups and free throws, and we fouled too much at the rim, and that's something we can grow and learn from and try to get better at.”

What's next for San Diego State

The Aztecs play Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday on ESPN.