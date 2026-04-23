San Diego State continues roster rebuild with addition of Boston University guard Chance Gladden

The San Diego State Aztecs have added another guard through the transfer portal.

Point guard Chance Gladden, who had a big freshman season at Boston University, signed an athletic aid agreement on Thursday.

He joins fellow transfers Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, a forward from Sacramento State who also played for former league rival UNLV, and guard Nick Anderson from Rice. They signed with the Aztecs on Tuesday.

Coach Brian Dutcher is slowly rebuilding the roster after losing six players to the portal, including Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Miles Byrd, who signed with Providence.

Who is Chance Gladden?

The 6-foot-4 Gladden played in 33 of 34 games for the Terriers, making 31 starts and averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 33.4 minutes. He shot 47.6% from the field, 34.7% from beyond the arc and 86.7% from the line.

He was a third-team All-Patriot League and All-Rookie Team selection, the first player from BU to earn both honors in the same season since 2012-13. Gladden was the only Patriot League freshman, under 6-8, to average 14 or more points per game last year and the only freshman in the conference, regardless of height, to compile his three shooting percentages.

Gladden scored in double figures 24 times, including eight games of 20 or more points and a career-high 34 in a double-overtime game at Bucknell on Jan. 31, when he made 17 of 18 free throws.

Gladden was named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.7 points, 2.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the floor, 55.6% from 3-point range and 66.7% from the line in three games. The fourth-seeded Terriers reached the championship game for the first time since 2019-20 before losing to Lehigh to finish 17-17.

His 150 assists ranked 92nd in Division I and 12th among the nation’s freshmen. That total would have tied the SDSU Division I freshman record, which was set by Raymond King in 1996.

The only times an Aztec finished a season with at least 150 assists since the start of the 1996-97 campaign were in 2019-20, when Malachi Flynn totaled 163, and 2003-04 when Wesley Stokes had 175. In its Division I era, since 1970-71, San Diego State has only had nine players total 150 or more assists in a season.

What this means for the Aztecs

Gladden joins the mix in the backcourt along with Anderson and returning players Elzie Harrington and Latrell Davis, who used his redshirt season.

The Aztecs are coming off the most disappointing season in program history, when they failed to match preseason expectations and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.