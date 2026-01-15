San Diego State corrals Wyoming Cowboys in final trip to Laramie

The San Diego State Aztecs put Laramie in their rearview mirror for good on Wednesday night with a 74-57 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 13 points for the Aztecs (12-4, 6-0 MW), who ran their winning streak to six games and kept pace atop the Mountain West standings with No. 23 Utah State, which hosted Nevada later Wednesday night.

Miles Byrd had 12 points before leaving with an apparent thumb injury with about two minutes left. Tae Simmons scored 10 points.

As the Aztecs celebrated the win, it was the last time they had to look at the “7220” painted just inside each free throw line at the Arena-Auditorium, signifying the altitude that can sap visiting teams’ stamina. But the Aztecs, coming from sea level, were the stronger team in their final trip to Laramie.

The Aztecs are among the five MW teams moving into the rebuilt Pac-12 starting next season, while the Cowboys will remain behind. Besides the struggles of playing at altitude, getting to Laramie can present travel hassles that the Aztecs will be glad to put behind them for good.

It was the 14th straight win for the Aztecs over the Cowboys, who visit Viejas Arena one final time on Feb. 3.

Game action

The Aztecs took control early in the game and ran off to a 38-25 halftime lead, getting their final points when Davis went coast-to-coast for a layup. They shot 50% from the field en route to shooting 50% overall.

Wyoming came out strong in the opening minutes of the first half and closed to 45-35.

Not long after that, SDSU 7-footer Magoon Gwath had his biggest impact on a night when he was otherwise limited, apparently due to lingering soreness in his surgically repaired right knee.

Gwath hit a smooth 3-pointer and added another bucket to run the lead to 56-38, and blocked a shot for good measure.

Magoon Gwath

Gwath played only 18 minutes, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and one block. He was subbed out just more than a minute into the game after appearing to be limping after winning the opening tipoff. He had just returned to the starting lineup for the first time in three games on Saturday night after landing in coach Brian Dutcher’s doghouse due to an undisclosed disciplinary reason.

Up next

The Aztecs return home to host New Mexico for the final time on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Aztecs have yet to have consecutive home games during conference play, so that means it’s back on the road to face MW newcomer Grand Canyon on Jan. 21 before making a final regular-season trip to face UNLV on Jan. 24.

The Aztecs will be back in Las Vegas for their final appearance in the MW tournament, which they need to win in order to claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

