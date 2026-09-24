San Diego State gets first NCAA clearance for one of its 3 European signees

Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs got one-third of the good news they’ve been waiting for concerning the three European pros they signed in the offseason.

The Aztecs announced Thursday that 6-foot-2 guard David Torresani from Milan, Italy, has been officially certified by the NCAA to play in the 2026-27 season.

The Aztecs say they are still awaiting word from the NCAA on the status of 6-9 forwards Luca Vincini of Italy and Luka Skoric of Croatia.

Why SDSU is still waiting on two players

The NCAA is taking a harder look at international professional players whose pay was above “actual and necessary expenses.”

The three European pros signed with the Aztecs during the spring as Dutcher was forced to massively rebuild his roster following the most disappointing season in school history, when the Aztecs went from being overwhelming preseason favorites to win the Mountain West to missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

Having certainty on Torresani is at least a boost with the season just six weeks away. The Aztecs have a challenging non-conference slate before their historic first season in the new-look Pac-12.

Officially official ✍️



David Torresani is a certified 𝘼𝙯𝙩𝙚𝙘!#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/cwGW8oIHCb — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) September 24, 2026

The Aztecs were denied an automatic bid to the NCAAs when they lost to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game, and were then snubbed by the NCAA on Selection Sunday.

Dutcher indicated during his wrapup news conference that he intended to join the trend of signing European pros like other schools have done, including some who joined SDSU in forming the rebuilt Pac-12.

What David Torresani brings to San Diego State

Torresani is listed as a freshman at SDSU. He played with Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A from 2022-26, averaging three points, 1.1 assists and one rebound in 11.6 minutes.

His best season was 2025-26, when he played 18.1 minutes per game and averaged seven points, 1.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds.

He shot 32.3% (31 of 96) from the three-point line and overall shot 45.2% (70-of-155) from the field. He hit 66.1% (39-of-59) of his free throws.

SDSU's season is quickly approaching

SDSU has an aggressive exhibition schedule that includes games at Arizona on Oct. 16 and at home against USC on Oct. 23 and Long Beach State on Oct. 28.

The regular-season opener is at home against Fullerton State on Nov. 3 at Viejas Arena.

The Pac-12 hasn’t released the conference schedule yet.