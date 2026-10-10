San Diego State gets major roster boost as all 3 European newcomers gain NCAA clearance

Coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs figured it would be just a matter of time before the NCAA certified all three of the European pros the Aztecs signed in the offseason.

The Aztecs finally got the third and final piece of good news they were waiting for when the NCAA said Friday that 6-foot-9 forward Luka Skoric of Zagreb, Croatia, is good to go for the season that starts in just a few weeks.

He joins fellow former European pros David Torresani, a 6-2 guard, and Luca Vincini, a 6-10 forward, who were recently certified by the NCAA. Torresani and Vincini are both from Italy.

Luka Skoric's background and injury status

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Skoric has been sidelined for three weeks with a groin injury. While recovering, he’s not expected to play in the exhibition opener at Arizona on Oct. 16, the newspaper reported.

Skoric played professionally for five seasons, the last two with KK Cibona of Croatia’s A-1 Liga. During that time, he averaged 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.6% from the floor, 31.4% from the 3-point line and 78% from the line.

He also played two seasons with GKK Sibenk, also in Croatia’s A-1 Liga. He played in 12 games with the Croatian national team from 2021-23 and averaged three points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

What the NCAA clearances mean for San Diego State

Dutcher realized the Aztecs would need to join the trend of signing European pros after seeing the concept work for some West Coast rivals, including a handful who are in the reconstructed Pac-12.

He signed the trio in the spring after the Aztecs failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons. They are part of a big roster makeover that Dutcher hopes will give the Aztecs an early edge in the rebuilt Pac-12, which includes national power Gonzaga.

But it wasn’t a simple process to get the three Europeans to Montezuma Mesa because the NCAA took a tougher stance with professional players by looking into whether their pay was above “actual and necessary expenses.”

San Diego State's upcoming exhibition schedule

After facing Arizona in Tucson, the Aztecs will continue the exhibition slate at home against USC on Oct. 23 and Long Beach State on Oct. 28.

The regular-season opener is Nov. 3 against Fullerton State at Viejas Arena.