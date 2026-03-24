San Diego State guard BJ Davis reportedly entering transfer portal

Coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs was right when he said last week that transfer portal activity would pick up well before players can officially enter it on April 7.

On Tuesday afternoon, word broke on social media that junior guard BJ Davis, who was an important contributor off the bench for the Aztecs, plans to enter the portal.

CBS Sports college hoops insider Jon Rothstein posted on X that Davis will enter the portal, according to his agency, Envision Sports Group.

Davis is the first SDSU player whose plans have become public after the Aztecs failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

It’s also a sign that there could be wholesale changes for the Aztecs as they head into the new-look Pac-12.

Just because a player enters the portal doesn’t always mean he’s going to leave. But Davis had a nice season for the Aztecs, who finished 22-11, and could get a bigger payday elsewhere.

Who is BJ Davis?

San Diego State Aztecs guard BJ Davis (10). | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

Davis is a junior guard from Modesto Christian High, where he was a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com. At the time of his signing, he was the No. 122 recruit nationally, the No. 17 point guard and No. 18 overall in California. He picked SDSU over schools like Boise State, Wyoming, Fresno State and Washington State.

Why Davis was important to the Aztecs

Davis was one of five players who played in all 33 games for the Aztecs and was the leader of the No. 2-ranked scoring bench in the nation. His role was important enough that he was named All-MW honorable mention.

He was second in scoring at 10.8 points per game, third in minutes at 22.2, fifth in assists at 2.2 and second in steals at 1.1.

Davis became a key player off the bench early in the season. At one point, he was the team’s leading scorer despite not having made a start, and scored in double figures for seven straight games early on.

He was moved into the starting lineup for seven straight games midway through the Mountain West schedule when injuries sidelined freshman guard Elzie Harrington and forward Magoon Gwath.

He finished the season as an important bench player.

Davis’ big moments

Davis is perhaps best remembered for his steal and 3-pointer that sent a home game against Boise State into a second overtime on Jan. 3. The Aztecs ended up winning 110-107 in three overtimes after blowing a 24-point lead during regulation.

San Diego State back from the brink!



BJ Davis sends us to double OT at Viejas Arena.



Boise State was in control the entire overtime period until this last gasp. pic.twitter.com/1EDQDc6QVI — Made For March (@madeformarch) January 4, 2026

Davis finished the regular season on a high note by scoring a career high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point line, in a home win against UNLV on March 6.