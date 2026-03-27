San Diego State guard Miles Byrd says he will enter the transfer portal

The big shoe dropped for the San Diego State Aztecs basketball team on Friday.

Guard Miles Byrd, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and the last link to SDSU’s 2023 Final Four team, announced that he will enter the transfer portal as a graduate student.

The move has been anticipated since the Aztecs were left out of the NCAA Tournament field the day after they lost the MW tournament championship game to Utah State.

The portal opens on April 7, the morning after the national championship game. Junior guard BJ Davis announced earlier this week that he plans to enter the portal.

What Miles Byrd said

“After four unforgettable years, I want to thank San Diego State for everything it’s given me — on and off the court,” Byrd said in a post on X. “The memories, the battles, the brotherhood, and the growth will always mean more than words can fully capture. Wearing that No. 21 jersey and representing not only the school but the whole city of San Diego has been a true blessing.

“With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the next chapter of my journey and will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate student. This wasn’t an easy decision, but I’m excited for what’s ahead and the opportunity to keep chasing my goals. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family and everyone who supported me along the way – this is just the beginning.”

San Diego State’s basketball X account thanked Byrd “for an amazing four years. Your impact on this program will last forever. A soon to be college graduate and forever an #AztecForLife!”

The big picture

The Aztecs appear to be headed toward an offseason of upheaval after what was arguably the most disappointing season in school history. The Aztecs opened the season with big expectations of a deep March Madness run, based on Byrd and Magoon Gwath withdrawing from the NBA Draft, but then stumbled several times and ended up missing the NCAAs for the first time in six seasons.

Coach Brian Dutcher put it all in perspective during his wrap-up news conference last week when he said, "You have to understand this: Everybody’s in the portal.”

Dutcher added that Byrd would have “the most interesting” decision to make of all the Aztecs.

Byrd will graduate in May and have one season of eligibility left.

“Financially, does he want to be a pro next year at another college? Is the money that drastically different? And yes, it is,” Dutcher said. “At some of these places, the money's drastically different. … So, I think he'll have an interesting decision financially, whether it's in another college or whether he thinks he has a chance to get into the NBA this year.”

Who is Miles Byrd?

Byrd came to SDSU from Stockton beginning with the 2022-23 season and appeared in four games before being redshirted. That’s the season the Aztecs made it to their first Final Four, advancing the national championship game before losing to UConn.

Byrd was a reserve the following year before moving into the starting lineup in 2024-25.

Byrd withdrew from the NBA Draft process last spring to return to Montezuma Mesa for another shot at the NCAA Tournament after the Aztecs lost in the First Four last year.

A fourth-year junior, he was voted the MW Preseason Player of the Year and then won the MW Defensive Player of the Year Award after the Aztecs finished second overall behind Utah State.

Byrd was third in scoring at 10.4 points, first in rebounding at 5.7, first in steals at 1.9, second in assists at 2.6 and second in blocks with 1.2.