San Diego State guard Miles Byrd to enter 2025 NBA Draft
San Diego State guard Miles Byrd announced his intention to enter the 2025 NBA Draft on Tuesday evening.
In a post on X, Byrd said, “After doing some thinking with my circle, I have decided to enter my name in the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”
Most importantly to San Diego State, Byrd will have the ability to return to play for the Aztecs. If Byrd decides to go through the draft process for much of the next three months, he will have up to June 15 to withdraw from the draft as an early entry participant. In recent years, players have declared for the draft in addition to entering the transfer portal. Byrd made no mention of entering the draft in Tuesday’s announcement.
During media availability leading up to San Diego State’s game against Wyoming earlier this month, Byrd spoke about his possible future.
“No portal for me,” Byrd said. “If I’m coming back to college, I’m coming back to SDSU… Maybe do pre-draft stuff with my agency and see where that takes me.”
Regardless of Byrd’s choice, San Diego State will remain on the hunt for players in the college basketball portal. Outside of Byrd, the Aztecs are currently set to return six scholarship players and will add Tae Simmons from the high school ranks.
The six-foot-seven Byrd arrived at San Diego State as a four-star recruit in the class 2022, ranked No. 57 nationally by 247Sports. Out of Lincoln High School in Stockton, Byrd chose the Aztecs over Minnesota, Washington, Colorado State and Santa Clara. He played in four games during San Diego State’s run to the national title game in 2022-23 before taking a medical redshirt. Byrd played in 34 games last season, averaging four points and three rebounds per game before breaking out early this season.
A player who can affect both ends of the floor, Byrd was mocked as a first-round pick by CBS Sports at one point in February. He finished this year by averaging 30 minutes per game, starting all 30 games that he played in. Byrd ended the season averaging 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game while shooting 30 percent from three-point range. He reached the 20-point mark in four games, including his career-best performance in January’s win over Colorado State. Byrd finished the game with 25 points, seven steals and six rebounds while knocking down five of his nine three-point attempts.