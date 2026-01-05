San Diego State guard wins Mountain West Player of the Week Award

The college basketball world is starting to notice how important guard BJ Davis is to San Diego State’s basketball team.

Davis was named Mountain West Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, the conference announced Monday.

Davis was honored after averaging 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in a pair of wins last week, including Saturday night’s wild 110-107, triple-overtime win against Boise State.

Why this matters

What stands out about Davis’ season, beyond the two games last week, is that the junior guard from Modesto has become SDSU’s leading scorer despite not having started a game.

He is currently averaging 13 points, two more than guard Reese Dixon-Waters. Davis has scored in double digits in nine of 13 games.

Davis’ big week

In an 81-68 win at San Jose State and the home win against Boise State, Davis connected on 52% percent (13 of 25) of his shots from the field, which included 57.1% (4 of7) from the 3=point range, and made 76.9% (10 of 13) of his free throws, while averaging 30.5 minutes.

Against Boise State, he led the team in scoring (22 points) and rebounds (11) and tied the team high with six assists. He became the second Aztec since at least the 1996-97 season to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in the same game, joining Jamaal Franklin against Redlands on Dec. 30, 2011, and the first to do it against a Division I opponent.

It was the first double double of his college career and the ninth time this season, and 24th time in his career, he has cracked double digits in scoring.

.@BJDavis_10 averaged 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across our two wins last week to earn @MountainWest Player of the Week! Congrats, BJ! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/vyF47ZOMiw — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 5, 2026

With the Aztecs trailing Boise State 93-90 with nine seconds to play in the first overtime, Davis stole a long inbound pass, raced the length of the floor and hit a game-tying triple with 0.4 seconds left to send the game to double overtime.

Nine of his career-high 22 points came in the three overtime periods and his steal at 1:37 of the third overtime led to a bucket and a 107-105 lead that the Aztecs never surrendered.

At San Jose State, he scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the final 10:57, which included 10 points in the final five minutes. With the team clinging to a 63-59 lead with five minutes left, Davis went 3 of 4 from the field, knocked down a pair of free throws and assisted on a 3-pointer to power the Aztecs to an 18-9 run to end the game.

This is the first Player of the Week award in Davis’ career and the first for the Aztecs this season.

