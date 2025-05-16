San Diego State has surprising ranking in 2025 preseason basketball polls
San Diego State reached the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season in 2024-25 but did not win a game in the tournament after combining to win seven games across the previous two seasons.
The Aztecs have dealt with the offseason transfer portal and have emerged with what appears to be a very strong roster heading into the 2025-26 season. San Diego State lost starting point guard Nick Boyd (Wisconsin) to the transfer portal and graduated three players in Demarshay Johnson Jr., Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari.
ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 college basketball rankings for the 2025-26 season have San Diego State in a group of five teams just outside the top 25. The Aztecs are listed alongside Creighton, Oregon, Illinois and Baylor.
Star redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath also entered the college basketball transfer portal and was being heavily recruited by Kentucky, Michigan and others before he decided to return to San Diego State next season. Gwath also withdrew his name from the NBA Draft, undergoing knee surgery to have himself ready to go next year. In his first season on the floor for the Aztecs, Gwath was one of the nation’s breakout stars, earning Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors.
The Aztecs are still waiting on a decision from redshirt sophomore wing Miles Byrd. His breakout season this past year earned Byrd a spot on the All-Mountain West second team in his first year as a starter. Byrd was one of 75 players to earn an invite to the NBA Draft combine this week in Chicago. He has until June 15 to withdraw from the draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
San Diego State added transfer point guard Sean Newman Jr (Louisiana Tech) to replace Boyd and also added transfers Latrell Davis (San Jose State) and Jeremiah Oden (Charlotte). Davis and Oden both had lots of success in their prior games against San Diego State. The Aztecs will also welcome back guard Reese Waters, who missed this past season with injury. San Diego State has also signed two four-star high school recruits in Elzie Harrington and Tae Simmons, who will join the team next month.