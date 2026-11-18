The San Diego State Aztecs have completed their 2027 recruiting class with the signing of three-star big man Precious Sam, who has a reported wingspan of 7 feet, 5 inches.

SDSU announced the signing of the 6-foot-11, 235-pound Sam to an athletic aid agreement on Wednesday, just hours before the current hoopsters hosted Texas Southern in the finale of five straight games in San Diego County to open the season.

What this means for the Aztecs

Even as the current Aztecs look to go 5-0 for the third time in coach Brian Dutcher’s 10-season tenure, they can already start to look forward to next season.

Sam signed his aid agreement just days after fellow high school seniors Davey Harris, a guard, and Mahamadou Diop, a post, inked their agreements with the Aztecs.

Diop is also 6-11, and Dutcher made sure to add a few big men because they have Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry and former European pro Luca Vincini only for this season. Vincini was one of three European pros who joined the program in the spring and Cherry transferred from Sacramento State for his final season of eligibility.

“At San Diego State, we always value freshmen,” Dutcher said. “With so much of what is happening in the portal, I'm a firm believer that if you can get the right freshmen, just like Tae (Simmons) and Elzie (Harrington) were a year ago, that they can have a major impact on your program. I believe Mahamadou and Davey are that type of person and player.”

Who is Precious Sam

Sam is a native of Ghana, Africa. He is currently at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Fla., following a year at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz.

Our Precious!!



Welcome to The Mesa, Precious Sam! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/78xVu7itej — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 18, 2026

Sam is unique in that he only started playing organized basketball in 2020.

He is the composite No. 21 post player in the country, according to Rivals Industry Rating, which is a combination of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. Overall, he is ranked No. 30 in the country and No. 184 in Florida.

He played his way onto a lot of schools’ radars last summer while with Paul George Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. At the Peach Jam, he put up averages of 7.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games. His 66.7% shooting from the floor certainly caught the attention of recruiters.

Sam visited SDSU on Aug. 28. He also visited Arizona State and Washington before committing to the Aztecs on Oct. 19, over a field that also included UConn, UCF, UNLV, Wake Forest, TCU and California.

What’s next

Wednesday night’s game against Texas Southern tips off at 7 at Viejas Arena.