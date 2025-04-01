San Diego State lands basketball commitment from transfer forward
San Diego State has their first commitment in the 2025 college basketball transfer portal cycle.
Jeremiah Oden, a 6-foot-9 forward with one season of eligibility, committed to the Aztecs on Monday night. With the transfer of Magoon Gwath and the graduation of Jared Coleman-Jones, San Diego State has been on the hunt to add to their frontcourt for next season. Adding Oden to the mix gives San Diego State another veteran with the ability to play inside and out.
Originally from Chicago, Oden played three seasons at St. Rita High School before finishing up his high school career at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Oden enrolled at Wyoming, the last of the recruits to be given an extra year of eligibility following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He played three seasons for the Cowboys, starting 62 games.
Oden entered the transfer portal and spent his fourth season at DePaul in 2023-24, playing in all 32 games while starting 24 for the Blue Demons. While in the Big East, Oden had several of his best games in non-league play. He had 25 points, knocking down six of seven three-pointers against Iowa State and followed it up with 22 points and six rebounds in a win over Louisville one week later.
Oden had a career-high 28 points on 9-13 shooting in a 2023 victory over Nevada and posted three of his best games while taking on San Diego State as a member of Wyoming in the Mountain West. He twice scored 17 points against the Aztecs and had 15 points and seven rebounds in a five-point loss to San Diego State in January 2023.
Following his season at DePaul, Oden once again entered the portal to find a destination for his final season. He chose Charlotte and enrolled with the 49ers before breaking a bone in his foot, which caused him to miss the entire 2024-25 season, enabling him to play one more season with a medical waiver.
Across 119 career games, Oden has averaged eight points and four rebounds per game while shooting 31 percent from three-point range on 322 attempts. He’s been at his best while playing against the Aztecs, shooting 9-21 from deep in five career games.