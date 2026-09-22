San Diego State lands first 2027 commitment with ties to iconic Aztecs team

Coach Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs have landed a three-star wing from the class of 2027 with a special connection to Montezuma Mesa.

Davey Harris announced his commitment on Tuesday morning, giving the program a jolt of adrenaline, in part because of his resume and in part because of who his coach is at Windward School in Los Angeles.

First, the coaching angle. Harris, who is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, is coached by D.J. Gay, who was a star guard with the Aztecs when they burst onto the national stage in 2010-11.

Next, the stats: Harris had a strong junior season after missing his first two years of high school with a knee injury. He played so well that he received offers from several teams in the West, including Pac-12 rivals Boise State, Washington State and Colorado State; former Mountain West rivals UNLV and New Mexico; Stanford of the ACC; and Duquesne.

Harris is the first member of the class of 2027 to commit to the Aztecs.

He visited SDSU two weekends ago and posted pictures from that visit on social media when he announced his commitment. He’s shown wearing a No. 0 SDSU jersey in the pictures, including one that includes Dutcher and his staff, and some family members.

SDSU legend explains what Davey Harris brings to the Aztecs

Mar 19, 2011; Tucson, AZ, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard D.J. Gay (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“One thing I always tease Dutch about is he loves his big guards,” Gay told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I know I wasn’t their top recruit when I came because of how small I was. But when it comes to Davey Harris, that’s a 6-6 grown man, with the strength where he could step on a Division I court right now and physically be OK.

“That transition that comes with strength and physicality? That’s not going to be a difficult transition for him,” Gay told the newspaper.

That’s a pretty good endorsement, considering Gay’s spot in SDSU hoops lore.

Gay was captain of the 2010-11 team that featured Kawhi Leonard and made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time, before losing to eventual national champion UConn.

Gay said Harris is a team-first guy, which is how players earn court time under Dutcher.

“He’s athletically gifted, plays above the rim, a natural scorer, a tough shot maker,” Gay told the Union-Tribune. “When it comes to what San Diego State has built, the grittiness, the big, strong guards, the physicality, the defensive mindset, that’s who he is. He looks like a San Diego State player when you see him.”

The Aztecs are waiting to hear from several other class of ‘27 recruits who recently visited campus. Meanwhile, the 2026-27 season opens at home Nov. 3 against Fullerton State.