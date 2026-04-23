San Diego State lands spot in inaugural Bill Walton Classic with mystery opponent ahead



The San Diego State Aztecs know they will play in the inaugural National University Bill Walton Classic on Nov. 7 at Pechanga Arena.

What they don’t know yet is who they’ll play.

The new doubleheader was announced Wednesday at suburban Helix High, where Walton began a basketball journey that carried him to UCLA, the NBA and then a career in broadcasting.

The event’s promoter, Sports San Diego, is in negotiations to find a power conference opponent for the Aztecs. The Bill Walton Classic will open with a women’s game between the University of San Diego and UC San Diego.

“You’re always a little concerned about an opponent to be named later,” coach Brian Dutcher said at a news conference. “But I know we’re going to play a good team in the city of San Diego and we’re honoring Bill Walton. It’s a great event.”

Why the Bill Walton Classic matters

“This is long overdue,” Dutcher said. “Bill Walton was a treasure, and anything we can do to put his name out there, we're all for it."

Walton died of cancer on May 27, 2024, at 71.

He won two NCAA championships under John Wooden at UCLA before an NBA career that included winning league MVP in the 1977-78 season and championships with Portland and Boston. The Big Redhead played parts of four seasons with the Clippers in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Chris Walton, the youngest of Bill Walton’s four sons, played for the Aztecs in the early 2000s when Dutcher was Steve Fisher’s top assistant.

“Bill Walton was such a San Diego icon, and with Chris Walton having played for the Aztecs, this event is really a family affair for us. We could not be prouder to be invited to honor Bill by competing in the inaugural National University Bill Walton Classic.”

A festive affair

Bill Walton loved basketball, the Grateful Dead and his hometown, so it could be a festive affair.

“We’ll have to get on board with (Nike) Jordan and see what they’ll do for a one-off special game. I’d love to wear something tie-dyed for that game," Dutcher said.

Walton played for the Clippers at Pechanga Arena in the early 1980s before they moved to Los Angeles. The Aztecs used to play at Pechanga Arena, as well, before Viejas Arena opened on campus.

SDSU’s schedule for next season is slowly coming together.

Last week, word broke that SDSU and former conference rival BYU are working to finalize an agreement to play a neutral-court game on Dec. 19 at Acrisure Arena, an 11,000-seat arena that opened in 2022 in Palm Desert.